WWE WrestleMania 36: How to watch online and TV in the United States

Against all odds, despite the coronavirus, wrestling fans will be able to enjoy WrestleMania 36. In fact, it is extended one more day.

The thirty-sixth edition of professional wrestling WWE WrestleMania 36, ​​produced by the company World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), . Originally the venue was Raymond James Stadium in Florida, but now it has moved to the training facility of the WWE Performance Center, for the obvious reasons: there will be no public.

According to the organizers, part of the show has already been recorded, so the competition will last two days instead of one, as is customary. Although in the networks and forums it has been criticized that more than five people meet in a ring to fight, in the middle of the coronavirus era, WWE decided to continue with the event, so far one of the few that can be seen live for the sports fans.

So that you understand the dimension of the event well, WrestleMania is the Super Bowl of wrestling. In fact, in issue 35, Yolanda Adams performed “America the Beautiful”, as she did on February 2 in the NFL final.

It is also known as The Showcase of the Immortals (“The Showcase of the Immortals”) and The Biggest Stage of Them All (“The biggest stage of all”), in addition to famous names such as Hulk Hogan, André the Giant, Shawn Michael, Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock, have passed through the wheels of WrestleMania. Here are all the details of the event.

What time does WrestleMania start?

WrestleMania 36 will be held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on Saturday April 4 and Sunday April 5. The undercard begins at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET, both days.

Who will face?

The main match will star Brock Lesnar, who defends the WWE Championship, and the Royal Rumble winner, Drew McIntyre. Now actor John Cena will also be in the ring, who returns to face Bray “The Fiend” Wyatt, while The Undertaker comes out of the grave to face AJ Styles.

It was announced that Roman Reigns would fight Goldberg for the Universal Championship, but he withdrew. Now it is anyone’s guess who will face Goldberg.

WrestleMania 36: Billboard

This is the complete card (it has not been indicated which fights will go on which day):

WE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre.

Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. To define.

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler.

Firefly Funhouse match: John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt.

Edge vs. Randy Orton.

Boneyard match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles.

NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair.

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins.

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Daniel Bryan.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks vs. Tamina.

SmackDown Tag Team Championships ladder match: The Miz and John Morrison (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Usos.

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits (c) vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory.

Elias vs. Baron Corbin.

Women’s Tag Team Championships: The Kabuki Warriors vs. Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss.

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler.

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley.

How to watch WrestleMania on the Internet and TV?

The option is to subscribe to WWE Network, which costs US $ 9.99 a month in the United States. The network is free for a month for new subscribers and has weekly programming that includes other competitions, such as WWE NXT, wrestling series such as Broken Skull Sessions, with Steve Austin, and other shows.

WWE Network is a platform for streaming (in the style of Netflix or Hulu) where you can watch all the WWE pay events. According to the website, “all programming can be viewed anywhere you want, including televisions, game consoles, phones, tablets and computers.”

The other option is to buy the event, with the payment method per event.

For more information, you can check the official page of the competition.