WWDC 2020: iOS 14, Mac chips and new features for AirPods Pro

Apple’s inaugural presentation of its WWDC 2020 developer conference kicked off on Monday, June 22, with CEO Tim Cook addressing an empty amphitheater on two major issues: the Black Lives Matter movement and the coronavirus. After spending a few minutes on these topics, Cook announced the iOS 14 operating system, which features the redesign of its home screen and new widgets. He also made announcements for iPadOS 14, MacOS 11 Big Sur, TV OS, and WatchOS 7. Public betas will be rolled out next month and consumer versions will be released in the fall.

16 new features of iOS 14 shown in images [fotos] To see photos



Playing:

Watch this:

iOS 14: Hidden Features Uncovered!

4:06



But the big news of the day was goodbye that Apple gave to Intel chips and its adoption of ARM-based processors. This was done to provide better performance with lower power consumption, a graphics processor optimized for Metal and accelerated silicon. The new systems will begin shipping in late 2020, and Apple’s silicon (called Apple silicon in English) will be integrated into the rest of the Mac line over the next two years.

All Big Sur apps are designed to be compatible with Apple’s new custom processors. Partners like Adobe and Microsoft are also targeting their launch apps. The company ensures that the performance will be excellent. Rosetta 2 will automatically reconfigure old apps when you install them

Furthermore, AirPods Pro now has spatial audio and uses a gyroscope and accelerometer to track your head movements.

We also previewed the new Apple TV Plus Foundation series.

Below you can read the transcript of the live coverage of the CNET event in Spanish:

And here we present everything that Apple announced during WWDC 2020.

iOS 14



Playing:

Watch this:

New in iOS 14: Widgets, picture in picture and more

1:06



Siri has new skills in the new version of the operating system, including an app that resembles Google Translate to perform translations in real time. Messages or Messages also get updates like the ability to post messages, improvements to group messages and more Memojis customizations.

Apple Maps also gets new features, like directions for cyclists in cities, and routes to conserve energy or gasoline. In the automotive field, CarKeys or virtual keys for the car that you can share arrive. App Clips arrive to give quick and no-obligation access to apps that you don’t have downloaded on your phone.

For the smart home, the Home app provides adaptive lighting, the ability to define an activity zone for cameras, as well as facial recognition notifications from your doorbell to all devices.



Playing:

Watch this:

The Apple Watch will now monitor your sleep on watchOS …

1:10



WWDC 2020: The Apple Developer Event in Pictures [fotos] To see photos

iPadOS 14



You’ll find the same redesigned iOS 14 widgets at iPadOS 14. But iPadOS improves the navigation in Photos with a sidebar, the design of the sidebar has also been integrated into several of Apple’s own apps, with taps and drag. Compact notifications so incoming calls don’t cover the screen. Search has been redesigned to work from anywhere and will work more like Spotlight in the desktop version.

And finally, the new Scribble app provides handwriting recognition when scribbling with Apple Pencil and the ability to cut and paste more intelligently. You can recognize different languages.

MacOS Big Sur



Playing:

Watch this:

macOS Big Sur makes Mac look like iPhone

1:16



A complete redesign will welcome you when you upgrade to the latest version of macOS, though we won’t blame you if you think the redesign is subtle. The same Photos design leads from iPadOS to macOS, as well as many of the same app updates you’ll get on iOS and iPadOS. The control center in the menu bar, and the widget and notification center is more sophisticated.

Mac Catalyst, the tool for transferring apps from iOS to macOS, complements its capabilities. Safari will be faster when loading frequently visited websites and there are improved privacy features.

WatchOS 7





Playing:

Watch this:

The Apple Watch will now monitor your sleep on watchOS …

1:10



Now you can further customize the covers of your Apple Watch. The biggest addition to watchOS 7, though, is that you can monitor sleep, and you can monitor how long you’ve been washing your hands, perfect for the COVID-19 era.