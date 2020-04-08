WrestleMania 36: John Cena’s Firefly Funhouse Match Should Be His LAST

John Cena’s match at WrestleMania 36, dealing with off in opposition to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in The Firefly Enjoyable Home, ought to be his final. Cena is a surefire first-ballot Corridor of Famer, referred to as the WWE’s most vital expertise for a interval which lasted for nicely over a decade. However, because the divisive famous person focuses extra totally on the large display screen with very important roles in Quick & Livid 9 and The Suicide Squad, it’s doubtless he’ll be returning to the ring much less and fewer. His loss to Bray Wyatt is an ideal, if highly-unconventional, sendoff.

The seeds have been planted when Cena returned to Smackdown on February 28, following a seven-month absence from WWE programming. Asserting that he wouldn’t be part of WrestleMania 36, in an effort to maintain the deal with the wrestlers which can be current on a weekly foundation, Cena was challenged to a match on the occasion by The Fiend. Main as much as this 12 months’s WrestleMania, Bray Wyatt’s horror-inspired alter ego would go largely unseen. As a substitute, it was Wyatt who ceaselessly taunted his rival and dismissed the concept Cena might ever sincerely care about some other wrestler apart from himself. For Wyatt, within the storyline, it was private since he was roundly defeated by Cena at WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Within the eyes of many followers and analysts, it was a defeat which considerably tainted the attract and credibility of Wyatt’s persona.

In a sensible transfer which utilized continuity, it was defined that Wyatt’s earlier loss led to the emergence of The Fiend and The Firefly Enjoyable Home, which is basically a delightfully bizarre riff on Mr. Rogers. To make issues extra fascinating, it was revealed that the 2 rivals would go to battle within the Firefly Enjoyable Home. Because the second night time of WrestleMania 36 rolled on, it rapidly grew to become clear that the Firefly Enjoyable Home functioned as a twisted and disorienting tour by way of Cena’s worst nightmares and best insecurities. It was an uncommon bout, and an unconventionally sincere depiction of Cena’s character, however it will simply match because the actor’s closing match.

The Funhouse festivities started with Bray promising that Cena would face his hardest opponent ever: himself. From there, Cena was transported to his 2002 debut match in opposition to Kurt Angle. Sporting the suitable apparel of that period, Cena fails to land a punch in opposition to Wyatt who’s standing in for Angle. On this nightmarish world for Cena, his debut isn’t a second which will get performed in video packages for many years to come back. It’s an absolute dud. Wyatt then alters his opponent’s environment, cruelly and comically stating how Cena’s WWE run was helped by his beauty and spectacular physique.

The meta elements don’t cease there; at one level, Cena reprises his early gimmick of a rapper. Wyatt illustrates how drained and dated Cena’s rhymes are, typically restoring to textbook examples of homophobia and fats shaming. The demented journey of Cena’s profession, by way of the eyes of a detractor, is all accomplished for instance some extent which Wyatt hits on time and again – Cena has been the recipient of seemingly limitless alternatives whereas concurrently wanting down on and holding down different wrestlers who haven’t been as lucky. Wyatt equally exposes Cena as a hypocrite, ceaselessly selecting to raise his profession at practically any price. Cena then will get pinned by Wyatt, who lastly avenges his 2014 loss. The suggestion that Cena has all the time been over-hyped and over-privileged lingers, in the meantime, because the Bumblebee star vanishes from view.

Each section within the Firefly Enjoyable Home represents longstanding points which massive swaths of viewers have had with Cena over the course of his profession. Extra broadly, wrestling devotees have dinged WWE for a way its stars are sometimes handpicked by administration, versus being cultivated by crowd response. The truth that Cena so creatively and so brazenly allowed himself to be the embodiment of those criticisms in his encounter with Wyatt was a sight to behold. If that was Cena’s final WWE match, glancing again at his difficult legacy and placing an opponent over on his method out, it will function a most becoming farewell.

