WRD Rajasthan recruitment declare at www.waterresources.rajasthan.gov.in

The Water Resource Department is going to announce the notification of the WRD Rajasthan Recruitment 2020 on the official site at www.waterresources.rajasthan.gov.in. The LIC India declared the recruitment notification for the post of Junior Engineer. There are a total of 1104 number of posts available for the candidates. So the candidates who interested for this post they can apply before the last date of submission. It is the best opportunity for the applicants to get a job in the Water Resources Department.

The Water Resource Department is commonly known as the WRD. It totally owned by the state government of Rajasthan. The main objective of this department is efficient to use water resources in the Rajasthan state. The WRD Declared the recruitment notification for the candidates when the vacancies occurred. Now it announces the recruitment notification on the official site at www.waterresources.rajasthan.gov.in. The selected candidates will get the government sector job.

Recently, the Water Resource Department of Rajasthan is declaring the recruitment notification on the official site at www.waterresources.rajasthan.gov.in. It announces the recruitment notification for the 1104 Junior Engineer post. So the candidates who are capable and interested in them can apply for the WRD Rajasthan Recruitment on the official site before the last date. To get more detail about the WRD candidates visit the official site.

WRD Job Vacancy Details & Eligibility Criteria:

Name of the Department: Water Resource Department

Name of the Post: Junior Engineer post

A number of vacancies: Total 1104 vacancies available.

Job Category: Candidates will get the government job.

Job Location: Job located at Rajasthan State.

Educational Qualification: Candidates complete their 10th class/ 12th class and graduation from the recognized board or institute.

Age Limits: Candidates have an age of 18 years to 35 years.

Application Fee: General and OBC category candidates have to pay Rs.500/- and Reserved category candidates have to pay Rs.300/-.

Selection Process: The candidates will select by a written exam, skill test, and Interview.

Important dates:

Starting date of applying forms: 15 th June 2020

June 2020 Last time of using the form: 15th July 2020

How to implement WRD Rajasthan Recruitment?

Candidates who want to apply for the WRD Recruitment they first visit the official site at www.waterresources.rajasthan.gov.in. Then on the career tab click on the link “WRD Recruitment”. Then download the application form. Then fill the application form and present it before the last date. Take a printout and use it.

