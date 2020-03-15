Worries grow over northern hospitals as Italy’s coronavirus toll grows

MILAN (1) – Italian authorities voiced rising concern on Sunday over how for for much longer strained nicely being applications might deal with the coronavirus outbreak, as 1000’s of latest situations had been recorded over the earlier 24 hours and several other different hundred further people died.

A banner reads "The longer you stay at home, the sooner we hug", on the sixth day of an unprecedented lockdown across all of Italy imposed to slow the outbreak of coronavirus, in Turin, Italy, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

While the virus has begun spreading rapidly across Europe, Italy remains the second most heavily affected country after China, where the disease first emerged, and the outbreak has shown no signs of slowing.

The government is working urgently on procuring more protective equipment, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said, adding there was particular attention on helping Lombardy, the northern region where the virus emerged three weeks previously.

“Our priority is to keep up docs, nurses and all our nicely being personnel safe,” Conte said in a press launch.

A week ago, his government, which is expected to approve a 25 billion euro ($27.68 billion) package of measures to help businesses and workers hit by the crisis, imposed a virtual lockdown across the country.

With 24,747 cases and 1,809 deaths by Sunday – a rise of 368 in the death toll in just 24 hours – Italy's experience has provided an alarming example for other European countries which have begun seeing sharp rises in cases over recent days.

Lombardy, the heavily populated region around the financial capital Milan, has been the worst-affected area with 1,218 deaths. Of those, 252 were recorded in the past 24 hours.

Italy has the most aged population in Europe, with almost a quarter of the population aged 65 and over, rendering it particularly vulnerable to a disease that has predominantly killed older people.

PUSHED TO THE LIMITS

The head of the civil protection authority, Angelo Borelli, said that Lombardy had been able to transfer some patients to other regions. He also said he was so far unaware of any cases of patients dying due to a shortage of intensive care services.

However the health systems in Lombardy and in other regions like Emilia Romagna and Veneto at the epicenter of the Italian outbreak have been pushed to their limits.

“The numbers have continued to grow. We’re close to the second the place we might don’t have any further intensive care beds,” Lombardy governor Attilio Fontana instructed SkyTG24 television.

Italy was the first government in Europe to impose country-wide restrictions to try to control the spread of the virus, closing schools, shops and sporting events and ordering people to stay in their homes for all but essential travel.

Most cases in Lombardy have been in small towns in areas like Bergamo and Brescia, but there were fears of a serious spread into Milan itself, which would overwhelm hospitals.

“The huge drawback might be to see how far we’ll attain retaining Milan, the metropolitan area, away from a mass phenomenon with the sickness,” said Massimo Galli, head of the infectious illnesses unit on the metropolis’s Sacco hospital.

Authorities have been working to prepare hundreds of intensive care beds in a specially created facility in the Fiera Milano exhibition center but are still waiting for sufficient respirators and qualified personnel.

Behind the priority for the north, where intensive care and assisted breathing equipment were at saturation level, there was also a looming concern over the much less well-equipped south, where tens of thousands of people have arrived from the affected areas.

Nello Musumeci, president of the Sicily region, said at least 31,000 people had arrived from northern and central regions in the past 10 to 12 days and registered with authorities but the real number was much higher.

"How many other thousands have entered without showing the same sense of responsibility?" he told RAI state television, adding that the military might need to be deployed to oversee points of arrival.

