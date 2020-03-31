Working Title Films, Focus Features Nab Rights To ‘Set My Heart to Five’ Book With Edgar Wright Attached To Direct

Working Title Movies, Focus Features, and Compete Fiction Photos have teamed on the movie rights to develop Simon Stephenson’s debut novel Set My Heart to 5, with Child Driver helmer Edgar Wright hooked up to direct. The e book is slated for launch later this 12 months through HarperCollins imprints Hanover Sq. Press (U.S.) and 4th Property (UK).

Stephenson will adapt the screenplay from his personal manuscript. The story is alleged to happen in an all-too human 2054 and introduces Jared, an android who undergoes an emotional awakening and embarks on a quest to persuade people that he and his type needs to be permitted to really feel. It’s a quest, sparked partly by Jared’s introduction to 80’s and 90’s films, that leads to an unforgettable journey throughout the West Coast of America, after he determines to write a movie script that can change the world.

The movie deal for the e book was brokered by Luke Velocity of the Curtis Brown Group on behalf of Sophie Lambert of C&W Company.

Edgar Wright’s subsequent film, which can be arrange at Focus, is the psychological thriller Final Night time in Soho starring Anya Taylor-Pleasure, Thomasin McKenzie, and Matt Smith. It’s at the moment scheduled for a September 25 theatrical launch.