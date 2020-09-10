Working from home? We teach you to optimize the speed of your Wi-Fi

Chris Monroe / CNET



More and more of us are being forced to work from home these days, and that means Wi-Fi networks of your home are more important today than ever. And let’s face it: we already have enough reasons to be stressed. The last thing you want right now is having to deal with a Wi-Fi signal that isn’t up to scratch.

Fortunately, you have options. Even if you don’t know much about your router settings or the best way to tweak it, there are some simple steps you can take to make sure your speeds are as fast as possible. Because, as we well know, there is no better time than a pandemic to learn new tricks, right?

Read more: The best Wi-Fi routers of 2020

Screenshot by Ry Crist / CNET



Do speed tests

If you want to make changes to your home network, we recommend doing it in an informed way. And the best way to do this is to run some speed tests to get a good idea of ​​the weak spots in your Wi-Fi connection. Fortunately, there are many free services on the web that can help you with this.

Among the available options, the Ookla Speedtest service is the most used and the one I would recommend you start with. It has a large number of servers around the world, which allows you to choose between several geographically close options to measure the speed of your connection. And, like most speed tests, it’s very easy to use: just click the big button that says “go” and wait about a minute.

After this time, you will see the current upload and download speeds for any device from which you are doing the speed test, as well as the ping, which is a measure of latency, that is, how long it takes for the data to travel to and from it. server you are testing with. Focus on your upload and download speeds first – run a couple of tests at various places in your home where you are going to work and calculate the average to get an idea of ​​how your speeds are. If you see download speeds that are less than half what your internet plan offers, or if your upload speeds are significantly lower than download speeds, that may be a place to improve things.

When it comes to latency, you shouldn’t worry too much about it, unless you have many devices connected to your network, or if you share the bandwidth with family or roommates. In that case, do some tests while your roommate is making a FaceTime video call or while your kids are playing. Fortnite– That will give you a good idea of ​​how their activity might be affecting your speed. If the ping number seems to be skyrocketing, the best recommendation is to separate that side traffic from yours. We return to this topic below.

Check the essentials

If you can work close to your router, then a wired Ethernet connection to your computer is the best way to ensure you get the fastest speeds. But if you don’t have that option, you may need to work in a room where the Wi-Fi signal isn’t as strong as you need. This happens when you are too far from the router, or when there are too many walls or other obstacles separating you from it.

Tp link



But, before buying something, the first thing you should do is change the location of your router to make the connection stronger. For the best possible results, place it in an open location, ideally as high as possible. If your model allows you to change the position of the antennas, try doing that too. Sometimes inserting them at various angles is all that is required to increase your speed.

There is one last thing you should check before buying something: the channel of your router. The 2.4 and 5 GHz frequency bands that your router uses to send its signals are divided into multiple channels, similar to TV channels that you can capture with an antenna. Your router uses only one channel at a time, and if you’re using the same channel as your neighbor, for example, that interference could slow down your connection.

To change the channel, go to your router’s settings from your computer. The best options are channels 1, 6 and 11, which do not overlap each other, but it is also possible that your router has an “automatic” configuration that is in charge of determining which is the best channel for your situation.

Expand your reach (or upgrade your router)

If none of the above works, it might be time for you to do a hardware update. Plug-in range extenders are a good option, and you have several inexpensive models. It’s best to choose one from the same company that made your router. It doesn’t have to be blazing fast, most of them aren’t, but as long as it keeps your speeds above 50Mbps or more, you should be able to use the web normally, including video calling.

I will be testing the new range extender models in the next few weeks and will have more information on which ones work best soon. When this happens, I will update this post with some recommendations.

Tyler Lizenby / CNET



Another option is to update your router completely. If your main concern is the range of the signal, you can put multipoint mesh routers at the top of your list, which come with satellite devices that extend their range. There are many and varied options to choose from, and we have already tested and reviewed several of the latest systems to hit the market. Among them, I like the , which obtained the best results. Other equally robust, but less expensive alternatives available include , he and the version .

If you don’t need a mesh router and all you want is something fast, simple and affordable, the DIR-867 from D-Link is a great option, and my choice for best value for money among standalone routers (ie without satellite devices). You can find it around .

Prioritize your work traffic

Let’s go back to that scenario in which your children have returned from school and are at home watching and playing Fornite while you try to work. There are a couple of things you can do to prevent their internet traffic from affecting yours.

The first, and easiest, is to make sure that you are using different frequency bands. Most routers operate on the 2.4 and 5 GHz bands, and many divide those bands into two separate networks that you can connect to. The 5 GHz band is faster, while the 2.4 GHz band offers better range. If you target one of those two bands only to traffic related to your work, you will have a much better experience than if you share a band with your family or roommates.

Screenshot by Ry Crist / CNET



Most routers also allow you to create an optional guest network, sometimes with maximum speed settings, which can help prevent your children from using up too much bandwidth. Some will even allow you to set a schedule for the network, in case you want to cut access to certain hours entirely. Similarly, your router may allow you to program access for specific devices or groups of devices.

Another feature worth looking for is quality of service, which allows some routers to prioritize traffic to specific devices or for specific purposes. For example, Netgear’s Nighthawk RAX120 allows you to specify that video calls have a higher priority than bandwidth intended for video games. If you have these options on your router, they are worth experimenting with.