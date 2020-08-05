Working from home makes you vulnerable to hackers. So you can stay safe

Angela Lang / CNET



Working at home can expose you to hackers, even in normal times, and these are not normal times. With one in four people in the United States under orders to stay home to contain the novel outbreak coronavirusMany people increasingly work from home, in their personal space, sometimes with their personal computers and phones. That expands the places where a hacker can attack, cybersecurity experts say.

At home, you’re less likely to be protected by corporate software that reviews every link you click or every file you download. Additionally, your brain must be fried by fears surrounding contagion of a disease that threatens to saturate the health systems throughout the country and for all the logistical problems that involve being locked up at home.

“I don’t think there is any living person who has been through something of this magnitude,” said Eva Velásquez, executive president of the Identity Theft Resource Center, adding that current events are distractions that make us more vulnerable to scams.

However, there are simple steps you can take to limit your risk. That’s good because cybersecurity companies say hackers have apparently become more active recently. Zscaler researchers say they have seen a 15-20 percent monthly increase in overall hacking incidents since January and an increase in hacking threats that use the terms “coronavirus” or “COVID-19” to trick users and to disclose sensitive information or to install malicious software.

Limiting these attacks could help prevent headaches at work, and could also prevent hackers from stealing your company’s information. And since your personal and professional lives are intertwined right now, so you can also avoid handing over your own confidential information to hackers.

This is what you can do to work from home more safely.

Update your software



Because you are not in your office, your company may have a harder time keeping the software up to date automatically. And you may not know it, but professionals dedicated to stopping hackers say keeping software up to date is one of the most important things you can do.

When software companies release updates that fix security flaws, they essentially give hackers a key that helps them access devices that are running the previous version of the software. If you update your software, you are changing the locks, and it will be much more difficult for anyone to break into them.

Of course, there are possible drawbacks. Software updates themselves can sometimes cause device problems, interrupt programs that are essential to your work, or disable your device. However, these problems are generally noticed and quickly addressed. So if you have to wait to make sure there are no surprise issues with the update, please do so, but don’t expect too much.

Use two-factor authentication



If hackers manage to infiltrate your system, they would surely be able to steal your username and password. That sounds scary, but there is something you can do to make that information much less useful to hackers. It’s called two-factor authentication and it requires you to enter a one time code or do you use a token to be able to enter after having shown your username and password.

When you have this feature active, stealing your password is not enough to hack your bank account, for example —or your company’s payroll system. It is an extra step, but it is one of the more effective ways to stop hackers. The security settings in Microsoft and Google cloud services used by many medium and small companies allow you to use two-factor authentication and review other options to keep your accounts secure.

Avoid phishing scams



Just as you need to be alert to possible scams and false information about COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, you must keep your guard up against suspicious messages that could be from scammers or cyber hackers.

According to Microsoft, 91 percent of cyber attacks start with malicious email, in what is known as phishing. These emails can have any form or message. Some promise you vital information about the spread of the coronavirus in your region, but in fact they contain a malicious file that can infect your computer. Others use something known as spoofing, to appear to be coming from your boss, asking you to urgently send money digitally to him.

When working from home, you can’t walk down the hall and ask your boss for more details on that strange request for funds, but you can confirm by phone, said Chris Hallenbeck, director of information security at cybersecurity company Tanium. That way, he said, you wouldn’t suddenly transfer $ 200,000 to another account.

Strengthen your personal security



For people who use a work-at-home computer, corporate antivirus and other security tools usually work by default. If you have access to a corporate VPN, you can use it to access your company’s network, where your employer would be protecting you better from afar.

This does not work like this in any company, as they may not be prepared for the entire workforce to use the VPN simultaneously, so it is worth checking with your employer about it. You can too use a personal VPN, but that is mainly to protect your own privacy, since these services they are not designed to protect you of malicious software and applications.

If you use your own computer and can’t access the company’s internal network, you can still install commercial products They scan malicious software that can steal your information, spy on you and send spam to your contacts, as well as potentially unwanted programs, such as adware.

Plus, there could be a silver lining, Hallenbeck said. If you can’t access your employer’s network, hackers can’t use your computer to access it, either.