Work begins in JNU administrative building, will be open for students from June 01, these guidelines have to be followed:

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi has reopened its administrative building from today. Although the university is closed to students till May 31, the initiative has been taken to reopen the administrative office amidst strict guidelines. It is necessary for the teaching and non-teaching staff present in the office to download the Arogya Setu App. In the official information released by the university, the concerned heads have been asked to ensure that the Arogya Setu app is on every employee’s mobile.

Thermal scanning of all employees will be done at the time of entry in the university. In addition, employees have been asked to avoid physical meetings, consultations or discussions, etc. The official notice states that all these important works will continue to be done through reliable social networking sites. It is also mandatory to wear a mask in the office.

Physical distancing will also be maintained not only during work but also during breaks. For the present, cafeterias, canteens, and dhabas, etc. will remain closed. No visitor will be allowed inside the building and necessary functions will be conducted through e-office, phone, email, etc. Transfer of files will not be allowed in the office, all files will be transferred via electronic mode and only the central postal unit will handle the physical documents.

Only those who are the heads of the sections and residing on the premises will be present in the office. Biometric attendance will not be allowed and a roster will be prepared to ensure that the required number of employees and officers come to the office every day. Those who do not attend the office will continue to work from home.

The university will open for students after May 31 and guidelines will also be issued for students. Restrictions may occur on the canteen or dhabas etc. and all other forms of social gathering will also be prohibited. Full guidelines will be released soon.