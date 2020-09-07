Wonder Woman 1984 delays its theatrical release to August

Warner Bros. Pictures



The disease pandemic COVID-19 he also modified the film’s release plans Wonder Woman 1984. In a tweet published on Tuesday, March 24, the director of the sequel, Patty Jenkins, announced that the premiere was delayed almost two months, from its original date of June 5, to August 14, 2020. Jenkins also confirmed that the film it will be seen in cinemas.

We made Wonder Woman 1984 for the big screen and I believe in the power of cinema. In these terrible times, when theater owners are struggling as so many are, we are excited to re-date our film to August 14th 2020 in a theater near you, and pray for better times for all by then pic.twitter.com/85ykQ8x6NE – Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) March 24, 2020

“We did Wonder Woman 1984 for the big screen and I believe in the power of cinema. In these terrible times, when movie theater owners are struggling like many, we are excited to release our film on August 14, 2020 in a theater near your home, and pray that they are better times for everyone at that time, “he wrote Jenkins.

It is a move by Warner Bros. Pictures that shows confidence that in August the social isolation measures that many governments have implemented to stop the coronavirus outbreak will have been lifted; and that the public will feel confident to meet again in a movie theater.

Gal gadot, protagonist of Wonder Woman 1984He also shared the news on his Twitter account, adding that “in these dark and scary times, I am looking forward to a brighter future awaiting us.”

In these dark and scary times, I am looking forward to a brighter future ahead. Where we can share the power of cinema together again. Excited to redate our WW84 film to August 14, 2020. I hope everyone is safe. Sending my love to you all. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nzPUM7uQ1n – Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) March 24, 2020

In addition to Gadot, the film’s cast includes Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, Kelvin Yu, and Lyon Beckwith.

Wonder Woman 1984 opens in theaters on August 14, 2020.