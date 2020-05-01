Wonder Girls’s Lim & Shin Min Chul to tie the knot this summer!

On Could 1, Wonder Ladies member Lim delivered information of her engagement and upcoming marriage via her company, rrr Leisure!

The company relayed on behalf of Lim in an official assertion,

“Hiya, this is rrr Leisure. We notify you our official assertion concerning Woo Hye Lim’s marriage. After 7 years collectively, defending their unchanging love towards one another with loyalty and belief, Woo Hye Lim and Shin Min Chul have determined to convey their love to completion via marriage. The 2 plan on holding a marriage ceremony this July at a corridor in Seoul; nevertheless, we can not reveal any additional particular particulars, so we ask on your understanding. It could be a time of pressure and issue for everybody, however we’re rigorously delivering this information as we believed that it was correct to let those that love and cheer on Hye Lim know. We ask on your heat congratulations towards the two, who’re on the brink of a brand new chapter of their lives.Thanks.”

Wonder Girls’s Lim (28) and her boyfriend, excessive Taekwondo artist Shin Min Chul (34), have been courting for the previous 7 years since 2013. The couple went public with their relationship solely in March of this 12 months, after making the determination to seem on MBC‘s couple actuality program ‘Actual Love Story‘.

Congratulations to the couple!