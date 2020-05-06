Wonder Girls Lim’s fiance Shin Min Chul opens up about past breakup on ‘Real Love Story’

Former Wonder Girls member Lim’s fiance Shin Min Chul opened up about their past breakup.

Lim and Taekwondo artist Shin Min Chul beforehand introduced they might be tying the knot after 7 years of courting, nevertheless it appears issues weren’t at all times rosy. On the Might 4th episode of MBC‘s ‘Actual Love Story‘, the couple went on a museum date, the place they started discussing their points.

Shin Min Chul expressed truthfully, “I suppose it is a waste of time after we go to the museum. Once we go to the museum, I really feel like all you do is focus on what it’s essential to do. I do not just like the museum. I really feel like I turn out to be invisible, and also you solely focus on books.” He additionally stated throughout his interview with producers, “There was a time that she and I broke up in the midst of our relationship. Our pursuits have been completely different, and we determined our conversations did not work.”

Have you ever been watching Lim and Shin Min Chul on ‘Actual Love Story’?