Woman Arrested for Stealing $480,000 From Crypto Exchange She Co-Founded

A lady was arrested in Bengaluru, India on March 17 for allegedly stealing 63.5 Bitcoins (BTC) from Bitcipher Labs — a cryptocurrency change that she had beforehand co-founded.

The thefts occurred on January 11 and March 11 respectively, leading to $480,000 value of BTC being stolen from Bitcipher.

Bitcipher co-founder steals $480,000 in BTC

Ayushi Jain, the 26-year-old former-employee, was discovered to have stolen 63.5 BTC from {hardware} wallets owned by the change.

Indian police acted in response to a criticism filed by Bitcipher Labs’ CEO, Ashish Singhal, who had recognized the 2 unauthorized transactions.

The Bengaluru Investigation Division said that an “investigation revealed the complainant had {hardware} wallets during which Bitcoins have been saved, and a 24-word passphrase (password) was written on a chunk of paper.”

Police suspected that the thief was “somebody proficient in utilizing this expertise, and who was carefully related to the agency”, because of the truth that the perpetrator was in a position to function a cryptocurrency {hardware} pockets and entry the funds utilizing the pockets’s corresponding passphrase.

Stolen funds have been recovered

After making ready a listing of the change’s former workers, Ayushi was recognized as a possible suspect, as she had give up the corporate on Dec. 16, 2019, regardless of having co-founded the agency alongside Singhal in 2017.

After being detained, Ayushi confessed to the theft. The stolen funds have been recovered by police. A senior police officer said:

“On Wednesday, we took Ayushi into custody and searched her home. We seized a laptop computer which contained the historical past, exhibiting how Ayushi used the passphrase and stole cash in installments between January and March. She confessed to the crime. By Thursday afternoon, we recovered your complete quantity.”

Police seized Ayushi’s laptop computer, and all stolen funds have been returned to the change.

Crypto Exchanges Rush to Enter Indian Market

India has turn into a renewed focus of the cryptocurrency neighborhood. Not too long ago, the Supreme Court docket reversed the Reserve Financial institution of India’s ban on monetary establishments, and at the moment are offering companies to companies working with cryptocurrencies.

Regardless of a number of cryptocurrencies speeding to enter the Indian market, a current parliamentary investigation has revealed that solely two cryptocurrency exchanges are licensed with the nation’s Ministry of Company Affairs.