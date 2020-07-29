With venetian music, these women go ‘Ironing the spite’ virtually

My mom María Celeste. Yes it is called the same as that of ‘Al Rojo Vivo’, I used to play the record player at full volume in our house in Barranco, back in Lima, Peru, while ironing their blouses, my brothers’ school uniforms and even the white sheets? Who can think of ironing sheets?

I remember that among his varied repertoire were the themes of Los Bukis, when Marco Antonio Solís was not what he is today, but those themes are those that were part of the soundtrack of my house. The music of Leo Dan, Iván Cruz and Juan Gabriel was also heard. It was definitely my mother’s ironing and singing music, while my brothers Wendy, Christian and I were her audience from some stools in front of the ironing board.

Precisely under this concept, the protagonist of the series “Pacific Operation” and “Without Breasts if there is paradise”, the Colombian Majida Issa decided to put together a musical show for three years that evokes the songs of that time and today’s songs that have been become classics when ironing. They are songs that cut through the veins of pain and spite that became popular in the voices of Selena Quintanilla, Rocío Dúrcal, Marco Antonio Solís, Gloria Trevi, Ana Gabriel, Juan Gabriel and Alejandra Guzmán, but which today come as ‘covers’ performed by five talented Colombian singers.

In this way, Majida Issa joins four of the most important female stars in Colombian music, television, theater and cinema to bring the show “Planchando El Despecho” to the same stage through a digital experience, already that currently the spread of COVID-19 does not allow shows to be held in person with the public.

Precisely to fulfill the social distancing, the talented and beautiful singers will be performing live from the ABC theater in Bogotá, Colombia, from where Majida Issa, Marbelle, Ilona, ​​Yolanda Rayo will be performing musically, while Carolina Sabino, known in the After his participation in the soap opera “Las Juanas”, he will be acting from Ecuador.

Marbelle, known as one of the most famous singers in this genre of spite, shares the stage with the divine Yolanda Rayo, the interpreter of the remembered song “Se dice de mí” which became popular with the original series of “Yo soy Betty La Fea ” The group is completed by Ilona, ​​the talented singer of the R&B genre, who also adds flavor to this musical menu of spite.

“Planchando El Despecho” is a show created and produced by Juan Carlos Manzo and popularized by this same cast of singers for three years. It is a show that raised the curtain in 2017 that revolutionized the format of concerts throughout Colombia, touring the coffee country and achieving box office records, making it one of the most acclaimed shows by lovers of “Ironing music”.

“Planchando El Despecho” will be broadcast live from Colombia and Ecuador. (La Bulla PR)

And what is the music to iron? Well, since you are wondering, it is the one that housewives hear as a backdrop while ironing the family’s clothes. At least that used to happen in different homes in Latin America and mine was no exception.

This event that was born in Colombia now opens to the world right in the middle of the pandemic and that is why it will be done virtually to enjoy the talent of the five girls, led by Majida Issa, whom the United States public knows well. for his participation in productions of the Telemundo network. “During this quarantine and through the Vimeo platform, her fans will be able to appreciate her in a facet that she loves, the musical and that led her to be nominated for a Latin Grammy in the category ‘Best Ranchera Mariachi Music Album’ in 2017,” they explained. it’s a statement.

This virtual experience on a 360 degree stage that will take place next Saturday, August 8 at 6p.m. Los Angeles time will then bring a tour of the music of the greatest romantic hits of the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.

‘Ironing The Despecho’

When: August 8, 6p.m. (Pacific Time)

Where: www.eticket.co