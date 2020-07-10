With new name and album, The Chicks sound loud again

Dixie Chicks no longer exist. After removing the word linking them to the Confederate South, The Chicks begins a new chapter in their career with their first musical release in 14 years.

The Texan trio consisting of Emily Strayer, Martie Maguire, and Natalie Maines spent a year working on new music and will finally release “Gaslighter” on July 17, as the country is embroiled in divisive politics, a culture of disapproval, and a reflection on racial injustice.

“We thought it was a good reflection of our times,” said Maines. “In 20 years we will see that album cover and title again and we will remember exactly what was happening at that time in the country.”

“Gaslighter” is a word used to describe a psychological abuser who manipulates the truth to make a person seem crazy. In recent years it has been used to describe powerful men like Harvey Weinstein or Donald Trump.

“I think almost everyone has a ‘gaslighter’ in their lives somewhere,” said Strayer. “But yes, it was as rare as it echoed our current government.”

As the highest-selling girl group in RIAA (American Recording Industry Association) history, the Chicks attracted a generation of country fans who were reflected in the stories they sang, from “Wide Open Spaces” to Cowboy Take Me Away. Her first album under one of the major record companies sold 13 million copies in 1998 in the United States alone.

With Maguire on the violin and Strayer on the banjo, their musical base was bluegrass and classic country, but they also delighted in fun mixes of country and pop like “Goodbye Earl.” They were the country feeling until the door was slammed shut.

In 2003, when then-President George Bush was preparing to invade Iraq, the trio was giving a concert in London when Maines said they were embarrassed that the president was from Texas.

His downfall was legendary in country music, and served as a kind of warning to stay away from politics, especially if you had a liberal stance. They were booed at the awards, radio stations took their music off the air, and fans destroyed their CDs. Maguire barely dared recently to show his daughters the 2006 documentary “Shut Up and Sing,” which portrays how the negative response affected them behind the scenes.

Maguire feared that her 11-year-old daughter was too young to see some of the images, which included death threats.

But her daughters, social media experts, were confused by the reaction to Maines’ meek comments compared to the scathing criticism seen today.

“It was funny to hear a 16-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl say, ‘Why? Than? She said that? And were the people so angry? ”Maguire said.

All three are mothers of teenagers at a time when young activists are taking the baton to speak out on gun control, climate change and racial injustice. Their song “March March,” released the same day that they announced they were removing the word Dixie (associated with the southern Confederate states) from its name, was inspired by student-led protests for increased gun control in 2018.

In “Juliana Calm Down,” her daughters and nieces are named in a song that encourages young women to hold their heads high when they face obstacles in life. Maines speaks to his teenage boys in “Young Man,” a song for divorced parents who feel they have disappointed their children.

Pop composer Justin Tranter, who has written hits for Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, and Imagine Dragons, helped The Chicks write some of the crudest breakup songs, including “Sleep at Night.”

“Some verses before the chorus were not songs,” said Tranter. “Natalie was talking and I was literally writing what she was saying and then I found a way to put a tune for it.”

“Gaslighter” was recorded and co-written by Jack Antonoff, the Grammy-winning producer and musician famous for working with pop stars like Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Lorde, and Sia. He pushed them to use their strengths – their violin and banjo-based harmonies – in new ways.

Their previous album, “Taking the Long Way” from 2006, received five Grammys, including Album, Recording and Song of the Year, and also opened them to audiences who had never heard them. But fans who turned their backs on them 17 years ago are unlikely to change their minds with the band’s return.

When the Chicks and Beyoncé performed together in 2016 at the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards, a very expressive minority unleashed their fury on social media over the idea that both have been invited to perform.

The CMA briefly removed the online promotional videos of the performance. She then said the videos were not approved, so they were removed prior to the broadcast of the ceremony.

“The CMA was completely wrong to flinch at that racism,” said Maines. “It was unpleasant. It was good that they republished it, but they should never have removed it. ”

Although the Chicks scandal happened before Twitter or Facebook, they know the culture of “cancellation” very well, when famous people are attacked on the internet by a crowd, for better and for worse.

“On the one hand it is liberating, people express themselves much more,” said Maines. “But the negative is that you have a stumble, a strong stumble, and no advertiser can make that disappear.”

The phrase “shut up and sing” continues to be used as a weapon against women, minorities, and anyone who strays from their musical path. But the Chicks believe that younger fans don’t subscribe to that idea.

“They don’t respect you very much now if you’re just going to smile and entertain,” Maines said. “They want you to have a point of view.”