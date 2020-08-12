‘With Calm’, by Daddy Yankee, reaches 2 billion views on YouTube

If you thought that “Despacito” was the most successful song in his career, you are wrong. Before saying it, take it easy because there are others who have that place of honor.

The novelty is that the mega hit “Con Calma”, performed by Daddy Yankee & Snow, has today managed to set a record in which it has exceeded 2 billion visits on the YouTube platform.

This is the second video by Daddy Yankee (and the first by Snow) to reach this millionaire number of views.

In his career, Daddy Yankee already has seven videos as a leader, featured artist or collaborator to reach the “Billion Views Club” on YouTube.

Remember that the music video features an animated version of Daddy Yankee (known to fans as “Sikiri”) dancing with a dance group to an energetic choreography.

This “Big Boss” record comes when Daddy Yankee is the Latin artist with the most subscribers on the YouTube platform with more than 30.6 million.

“Transcending different cultures singing in my language and representing it has been a fundamental mission since the beginning of my career. There is no greater satisfaction than continuing to build my legacy and remain relevant in the music industry, ”Daddy Yankee said in a statement.

Do not forget that “Con Calma” saw the light only on January 23, 2019 on YouTube and now occupies the first place in the world ranking of YouTube Top Songs Chart for six weeks. So far in 2020 and in the midst of the pandemic, the video has averaged more than 1.5 million views per day.

“Con Calma” reached number one for eight non-consecutive weeks on the Latin Airplay chart from March 16, 2019 and # 1 on Hot Latin Songs for 14 consecutive weeks from May, August 4, 2019 to August 3 of 2019.

In the midst of these feats, Sandra Jiménez, director of musical associations in Latin America on YouTube, was very excited.

“Congratulations, boss! It’s amazing to see you breaking it on YouTube with ‘Con Calma’ reaching 2 billion views and being the Latin artist with the most subscriptions on our platform.”

The headline of this music platform also added that “your success on YouTube is a testament to your incredible musical talent, high engagement with fans and YouTube’s unique ability to connect music artists with fans around the world.”

We must not forget that “Con Calma” is an uptempo dancehall reggaeton track and a remake of Snow’s Hot 100 # 1 single “Informer” from 1992z.

The new version that will achieve the millionaire figure is written by Raymond Ayala (Daddy Yankee) and Darrin Kenneth O’Brien “Snow” and was produced by Juan Salinas and Oscar Salinas (Play-N-Skillz) and co-produced by David “Scott Summers” Macías.

The music video was filmed in the city of Los Angeles and Canada under the direction of Marlon Peña, a regular collaborator of the “Big Boss”.

These are the songs that Daddy Yankee has in the “YouTube Billion Views Club Hits”

1.- Limbo (Daddy Yankee)

2.- China (Daddy Yankee, Anuel AA, Karo G, Ozuna and J Balvin)

3.- Con Calma (Daddy Yankee & Snow)

4.- Dura (Daddy Yankee)

5.- You are in my head (Chino & Nacho, Daddy Yankee)

6.- Shaky Shaky (Daddy Yankee)

7.- Despacito (Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee)