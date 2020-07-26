Windows 10: Tricks to get the most out of your update

Sarah Tew/CNET



Whether you’ve been using Windows 10 For years or recently updated, there are plenty of hidden tips, tricks, and features that will make using your laptop every day a faster and smoother process. For example, find the secret start menu and save battery life with a simple trick.

Microsoft doesn’t usually advertise its hidden features like Apple does, which can make it harder to know how to get the most out of the machine you use day in and day out.

Even learn to free of charge can be tricky. By the way, you’ll want to do it as soon as possible, as compatibility with Windows 7 ended in January. So no matter what Microsoft, Dell, HP, or other Windows-based computer you use, these tips will help you stay organized and get more done.

1. Minimize all windows except the active one

If your desktop screen has become too crowded with windows open, you can quickly minimize them except the one you’re currently working on.

Just click on the title bar of the window you want to remain open to select it. Then press and hold the mouse and it moves the window back and forth quickly, shaking it, essentially. After a couple of quick shakes, all other open windows will minimize, leaving only the one you’ve opened.

2. Open the ‘secret’ start menu

You already know that to access the Start menu, you must press the Windows icon at the bottom left of the screen or on your keyboard. But includes a lesser-known second Start menu that makes it easy to access important functions like the Symbol command, the control panel and the task manager. You can access it in two different ways, either by pressing the Windows + X, or by right-clicking the Windows icon / Start button, or right-clicking the button Windows icon/Start.

Microsoft Surface Neo is a foldable device with Windows 10 X for 2020 [fotos] To see photos

3. Create an event without having to open the Calendar app

The latest Windows 10 update allows you to quickly add events to your Microsoft calendar directly from your Taskbar, without having to open the calendar. Here we tell you how to do it:

1. In your taskbar, click on the box with the time and date in the right corner.

2. Click on the date you want to schedule an event.

3. Enter the event name, time and place. (If you have multiple calendars, click the down arrow next to the event name field to choose the one you want to add.)

4. Click save. The event should appear in the Calendar app on all your devices.

4. Take a screenshot

I know, it’s basic, but it’s amazing how easy it is to forget how to take a screenshot on your laptop or desktop when you don’t do it often.

If you want to capture and save an image of your entire screen, the easiest way is to press the key. Windows + the Print Screen key, and that image will be saved in the folder Images> Screenshots.

To capture only part of your screen, press the key Windows + Shift + S to open a tool called Snip & Sketch, which allows you to click and drag to create a screenshot, which is saved to your Clipboard.

5. Open items in your Taskbar with keyboard shortcuts

If you have pinned programs to your Taskbar at the bottom of the screen to create a shortcut, you don’t have to click on the icons to open them. Instead, use the keyboard shortcut Windows key + [Tecla numérica], with the numeric key corresponding to the position of the program in the Taskbar. For example, the Windows key + 2 will open the second item on the taskbar.

This is especially useful if you are typing and don’t want to lift your fingers from the keyboard. It may seem more natural to hit the Windows key.

The 35 laptops with the longest-lasting batteries [fotos] To see photos

6. Find out how much space apps take

Computers begin to run more slowly as they run out of space. A quick way to speed them up can be to get rid of apps that take up more space than they should, especially if you don’t use them regularly.

To see how much space an app uses, go to Configuration> System> Storage. Click on the drive you want to search for (probably local storage, “This PC”) and click on Applications & Games to see a list of applications installed on your machine and how much space they are taking up. You probably won’t get rid of your browser, but you may find that a game you haven’t played in years is a good dead weight to erase.

7. Remove ads from the Start menu

When you run Windows 10 with the default settings, you can sometimes see apps on the right side of your Start menu. Microsoft calls them “tips,” but they’re actually ads for Windows Store apps you can buy.

To get rid of these ads on the Windows 10 Start menu, go to Settings> Personalization> Home. Change the setting called Show Suggestions Occasionally on Start to the off position.

8. Remove apps in the background

Apps running in the background can receive information, send notifications, and stay up-to-date, even when you’re not using them, which can come in handy, but can also absorb battery and data, if you connect via mobile phone as an access point, for example.

To control which apps are running in the background and save some battery power and data, go to Settings> Privacy> Background applications. To prevent all applications from running in the background, turn on Allow applications to run in the background to Off. Or, you can choose which apps to run in the background individually by going to the list on the same page.

The best ‘laptops’ for video games [fotos] To see photos

9. Slide through windows in the background

With Windows 10, you can scroll up and down in any window, even if it’s not the one you’re directly working on. This is a useful tool when you have many windows open that you want to look at the same time: for example, if you want to open new submenu options in new windows to save time by clicking on the same page.

You try to open two programs, for example, an Internet browser page and a notepad or Word document. Arrange both on the screen so you can see at least some of the text in each. While you are in a window, scroll the mouse Or use the touchpad to move to the second window and scroll. Even if you are not active in that window, the system should allow you to move the page up and down.

The feature should be enabled by default, but if it isn’t, go to Settings> Devices> Mouse and active Scroll inactive windows when you pass the mouse on them to On. Then you can mouse over a window in the background and use the scroll wheel to scroll.

10. Show file extensions

Microsoft hides file extensions by default, making life difficult for people who need to search for specific types of files, such as JPEG and JPG. To view file extensions in File Explorer, do the following:

1. Go to the search bar at the bottom of the screen, type File Explorer Options (File Explorer) and click on it. (There are other ways to get here, too, but this seems to be the fastest.)

2. In the popup, click on the tab See.

3. Uncheck the box that says Hide extensions for known file types. Click Apply and OK. You should now see the file extensions for all files in File Explorer.

You can also use the File Explorer Options menu to choose to show empty drives, hidden files and folders, and more.

11. Eliminate distractions with Focus assist

It’s frustrating trying to do your job when notifications constantly interrupt you. You can determine how many notifications you get with Focus support, a tool that Windows 10 added in the April 2018 update.

Set it up by going to Settings> System> Focus assist. Choose from three options: Off (you will receive all notifications from your applications and contacts), Priority (see only the selected notifications from a list of priorities that you are going to customize and send the rest to your action center) and Only alarms (hide all notifications, except for alarms).

You can also choose to automatically activate this feature during certain hours, or when you’re busy playing something.