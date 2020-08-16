Win a free TCL 10 Pro phone *

Angela Lang / CNET



Participate in our raffle to win a TCL 10 Pro, TCL’s new mid-range cell phone with an AMOLED screen, four cameras, a Snapdragon 675 processor, and a headphone port. In our editors’ review, it scored 8.5 for performance, design, and reversible loading. You can read the full analysis here.

To register for the draw. You have to be a legal resident of the US, Puerto Rico or Canada, read the official rules of the draw, accept the terms and conditions, and fill out the form below. If you have problems viewing the form from your mobile device, please use this link. If problems persist, be sure to disable your ad blocker and refresh the page.

Remember that you can increase your chances of winning by completing the additional actions available in the form, such as subscribing to our YouTube channel or following us on Facebook. And don’t forget to check your email after July 30 because we will contact the potential winner via email.

Good luck!