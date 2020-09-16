William Shatner rules out replaying Kirk on Star Trek

The arrival of Star Trek: Picard on the platform streaming CBS All Access has made fans keep track of the cameos made by beloved characters from previous shows in the StarTrek saga. But Captain James T. Kirk will not be one of them.

William Shatner, who starred in the original Star Trek television series, as well as several films in the saga, answered a fan’s question on Twitter on Sunday, March 1. The user wanted to know if CBS All Access would consider a series on Kirk, in the same style of Star Trek: Picard.

Shatner’s response was short and blunt: “No. I think Kirk’s story is pretty well developed at the moment.”

Some fans may want to forget Kirk’s fate as depicted in the movie. Star Trek: Generations (1994). Kirk did not survive the film. It wasn’t pretty, but this is likely the final word on Shatner’s portrayal of the legendary Starfleet Captain.

