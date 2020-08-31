William Levy turns 40 without Hollywood and returning to soap operas

Cuban artist William Levy turned 40 on Saturday disillusioned with Hollywood and back to telenovelas, the genre that gave him international fame and that made him one of the most sought-after gallants in Latin America and the United States.

“There comes a time when you have to accept things. In Hollywood they are not ready to understand that Latinos do not fit in any box, “Levy told Efe at the end of last year, when he launched his first restaurant on the outskirts of Miami, the American city to which he arrived as a refugee in the 16 years.

“They told me I was too blond to be Latino, too Latino to be American. Yes, there are more opportunities, but they are for those who have an appearance that responds to existing stereotypes ”, indicated the artist, who decided to put his dreams of being a world movie star on hold and started as a producer of Latin American films.

The decision was influenced by his arrival at four decades. “There comes a time when you have to decide what you want in life and I realized that I preferred to focus on mine,” added Levy, who explained that his main current professional goal is to do things “in front of and behind the cameras ”that enrich the lives of its people.

For this, he started the production company “William Levy Entertainment”, which has already presented the film “Killing Sarai” -in the same cinema in which he took refuge when he had just arrived from Cuba- and is preparing a version of the serial thriller. He is also in pre-production on the comedy “The Last Canadian Virgins.”

William Levy never enjoyed a video game in his native Cuba, but now he kills zombies and becomes an action hero in “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.” (AP)

21ST CENTURY COFFEE

The last telenovela that William Levy did was “The Tempest” in 2013. The actor had made it clear in multiple statements that although he was “grateful” for such productions, he was not interested in being another leading man.

That, despite the fact that his first artistic steps were in 2003, as a participant in the second season of the reality show “Protagonistas de novela”, on the Telemundo network. After a few minor characters in productions recorded in Miami, Levy became one of Televisa’s “darlings” in Mexico.

Between 2008 and 2011, she starred in “Care with the angel” with Maite Perroni, “Sortilegio” with Jacqueline Bracamontes and “Triunfo del amor” with Liliana Abud.

“The Single Moms Club”, “Addicted” and “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” were some of the projects he did in Hollywood.

His return to the genre comes courtesy of a new version of the legendary “Café con aroma de mujer,” the telenovela that boosted the careers of Colombian Margarita Rosa de Francisco and American Guy Ecker.

Levy has not commented on the iconic character of Sebastián, although he is expected to travel to Colombia in the coming weeks to begin filming and share posters with Carmen Villalobos and Laura Londoño.

A MAN OF THE FAMILY

In “Protagonistas de novela” the artist also met the woman who with ups and downs is still his partner, the Mexican actress and model Elizabeth Gutiérrez, who is the mother of his two children: Christopher, 14, and Kailey, 10.

The four of them moved at the beginning of the pandemic to the house of their dreams, which they had specially made for them. From time to time, he appears on the social platform TikTok making challenges with his children and shows videos of his life on Instagram.

His fans hope that this Saturday both he and his family and friends will upload images of the celebration to the networks, which pandemic or not, will surely take place.