Will Smith’s wife confessed extramarital relationship during separation period

In front of her husband, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith admitted yesterday that she had an affair with singer August Alsina.

The actress and mother of two of Will’s children (Jaden and Willow) said the affair took place four and a half years ago, during a temporary separation from the marriage, Variety and Daily Mail reported.

“We were done. From there, as time went on, I got into a different kind of mess with August, “Jada said in a special episode of” Red Table Talk, “her talk show on Facebook Watch.

August, a R&B and hip hop performer, had revealed a few days ago, in a radio interview, that he got involved with Jada and even had Will’s permission. However, the couple denied that version.

“One of the things I want to clarify, which was like a whirlwind in the press, was that you gave me permission. (I declare) that the only person who can give permission in that particular circumstance is me, ”said Jada.

“But what August was really trying to communicate, because I could really see that he perceived it as a permit, since we parted amicably, is that I think he wanted to make it clear that he is not a home destroyer, which he is not.” .

She added that she wanted to have an extramarital relationship with him because of her desire to feel good and help him heal, but she discovered that she first needed to find happiness in herself.

After ending their relationship, Jada returned with the protagonist of “Men in Black” and “I Am Legend”. “Definitely, I would say that we tried our best to get away from each other just to realize that that was not possible,” she said, adding that she never spoke to August again since her breakup.

The Smiths have been married since 1997. Will has another son, Trey, from a previous marriage.