Will Smith to father the Williams sisters in movie about tennis stars

Warner Bros. and Will Smith’s film company have ended a legal battle that threatened the release of their biopic King Richard, about Richard Williams, the father of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams, The Hollywood Reporter reported. .

The breach of contract lawsuit argued that Richard Williams had signed a contract to be played by Smith in the upcoming biopic King Richard, but had previously sold the rights to his life story to someone else.

Filed in Los Angeles Superior Court in June, the lawsuit claimed rookie studios TW3 Entertainment and Power Move Multimedia are the true owners of the Richard Williams story because they bought the rights to his 2014 memoir, “Black and White: The Way I See It “.

The suit also alluded to Will Smith and his production company Overbrook Entertainment, and Warner Bros.

But finally Warner Bros. said that the legal battle was resolved informally, with the request from TW3 and Power Move to “enforce the payment deadline in the agreement within three weeks”, starting on August 7.

King Richard was initially scheduled to hit screens this fall until it ran into delays in Covid-19 production. It is now scheduled to launch in late 2021.