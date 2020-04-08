Will Schitt’s Creek Season 7 Ever Happen?

Warning: SPOILERS for the Schitt’s Creek sequence finale.

This is what viewers can anticipate from Schitt’s Creek season 7 if the Canadian comedy had been to ever come again for one more installment. The sequence was developed by father-son duo, Eugene and Dan Levy, who additionally play two of the present’s lead characters. They had been joined by Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy in rounding out the Rose household. The sequence aired on CBC in Canada and Pop TV within the U.S., but it surely gained immense reputation when it was added to Netflix.

Schitt’s Creek adopted a four-member household – Johnny (Eugene Levy), Moira (O’Hara), David (Dan Levy), and Alexis (Murphy) – after they had been compelled to maneuver to a small rural city after shedding their fortune. Their lives had been fully turned the other way up, however they realized to simply accept their destiny and adapt to their environment. Alongside the way in which, they met unlikely allies, such because the city mayor, Roland Schitt (Chris Elliot), his spouse, Jocelyn (Jenn Robertson), and the motel clerk, Stevie Budd (Emily Hampshire).

The Rose household’s time in Schitt’s Creek seemed to be coming to an finish with season 6. Johnny and Moira got new profession alternatives whereas Alexis continued constructing her expertise in PR. After struggling a damaged coronary heart with the amicable break up from Ted Mullens (Dustin Milligan), Alexis realized she may want a change of surroundings. David nonetheless had targets as properly, however his marriage ceremony and impending marriage to Patrick Brewer (Noah Reid) took up most of his time and power. As season 6 inched nearer to the marriage, Schitt’s Creek additionally paved its solution to a heartfelt conclusion.

Schitt’s Creek Season 6 Is The Finish

Schitt’s Creek season 6 was all about new beginnings for the Rose household. Sadly, viewers will not be alongside for the journey as Johnny, Moira, David, and Alexis enter the following chapters of their lives. After spending years dwelling in conjoining motel rooms, the household can be heading in numerous instructions. Johnny and Moira are heading to California whereas Alexis is shifting to the Large Apple. In the meantime, David is staying on the town in an try and calm down along with his new husband, Patrick. Stevie may also be round when she’s not busy organising new Rosebud Motel franchise areas. With the tip of the sequence presumably introduced happiness for all, albeit in numerous varieties.

Why Schitt’s Creek Season 7 Is not Occurring

When Dan Levy developed Schitt’s Creek along with his father, Eugene, he all the time envisioned that the sequence would final 5 seasons. Following the discharge of season four in 2018, the comedy was awarded a two-season renewal. Ending with Schitt’s Creek season 6 was a inventive choice, not one thing primarily based on rankings. The truth is, Schitt’s Creek is closing its run whereas curiosity is at an all-time excessive. The Levy household felt it was the time to say goodbye to the sequence. For now, Schitt’s Creek season 7 is not deemed needed however that might change sooner or later. The solid and crew are leaving the door open in the event that they really feel the necessity to revisit the sequence sooner or later down the road.

What Schitt’s Creek Season 7’s Story May Be

Based mostly on how Schitt’s Creek season 6 ended, there are many storylines to select again up if Schitt’s Creek had been to be revived sooner or later. Alexis is just a brief airplane journey away from David and her new brother-in-law. She may be reunited along with her dad and mom in New York Metropolis in the event that they transfer there after Moira’s Dawn Bay revival is completed filming. Possibly David and Patrick will rethink their plans to begin a household and a brand new child (or bébé as Moira would say) will pressure a reunion within the podunk city. As arduous as it’s to say goodbye to the characters of Schitt’s Creek, it very properly will not be the final time they grace our TV screens.

