Wilford Brimley, actor of “Cocoon” and “The Firm” dies

Wilford Brimley, who started out in film as a double rider and became a character actor who enchanted films such as “Cocoon”, “The Natural” (“The Best”) and “The Firm” (“Facade” ), passed away. He was 85 years old.

Brimley died Saturday in a Utah hospital, said his manager, Lynda Bensky. She was on dialysis and suffered from various ailments.

The mustached actor was known for different roles, including that of baseball manager in “The Natural” with Robert Redford. He also worked with Redford on “Brubaker” and “The Electric Horseman”.

His best known work was in “Cocoon”, as part of a group of elders who discover an alien capsule that rejuvenates them. Ron Howard’s 1985 film won two Oscars, including Best Supporting Actor for Don Ameche.

Brimley also starred in the 1988 sequel, “Cocoon: The Return”.

For years, he was the image of the Quaker Oats brand of oats and most recently appeared in a series of diabetes ads that made him a social media sensation.

“Wilford Brimley was a man you could trust,” Bensky said in a statement. “He said what he thought and thought what he said. He was tough on the outside, but he had a tender heart. It saddens me that I can’t hear my friend’s wonderful stories again. It was unique. ”

Barbara Hershey, who met Brimley on the set of 1995’s “Last of the Dogmen”, called him “a wonderful man and actor … He always made me laugh.”

Although he was never nominated for an Oscar or an Emmy, he amassed an impressive number of credits. In the 1993 adaptation of John Grisham’s book “The Firm,” Brimley acted alongside Tom Cruise as a tough investigator who employed ruthless tactics to keep his signature secrets safe.

John Woo, who directed him as Uncle Douvee in 1993’s “Hard Target” (“Hard Target: Operation Hunt”), told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018 that “the most wonderful thing about the movie” was the character of Brimley and that He was “delighted to do those scenes and especially to work with Wilford Brimley.”

Brimley, who was born in Utah surrounded by horses, spent two decades touring the American West and working on farms and racetracks. He ventured into filmmaking in the 1960s, riding in films like “True Grit” (“Temple of Steel”), and appearing in television series such as “Gunsmoke” (“The Law of the Revolver”).

He struck up a friendship with Robert Duvall, who urged him to seek more prominent roles, according to a biography prepared by Turner Classic Movies.

Brimley, who never studied acting, saw his career take off after landing an important role as an engineer at a nuclear power plant in “The China Syndrome”.

“I have never attended an acting class, but I have had 50 years of training,” he said in 1984 in an interview with The Associated Press. “My years as an extra were a good experience to learn about camera techniques and more. I was lucky to have that opportunity; many debutantes do not have it ”.

“Basically my method is to be honest,” Brimley told the AP. “The camera captures the truth. Not what I want to see, but what she sees. The truth”.

Brimley had a recurring role as a blacksmith in “The Waltons” and co-starred in the 1980s series “Our House”.

He was also a jazz lover and performer. As a vocalist, he recorded albums including “This Time the Dream’s On Me” and “Wilford Brimley with the Jeff Hamilton Trio.”

In 1998, he opposed a referendum in Arizona to ban cockfighting, arguing that he was “trying to protect a lifestyle of freedom and choice for my grandchildren.”

In recent years, his work as an image for Liberty Medical made him an internet sensation for his funny pronunciation of the word diabetes. A tweet about him had thousands of “likes” earlier this year.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly, and three children.