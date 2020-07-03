Wilder vs. Fury 3: Everything you know about the third fight

Getty Images



The fight that will decide everything has a new date. Tyson Fury and Deontray Wilder will meet at the end of the year to decide once and for all who is the true king of the heavyweights.

“When we postponed the fight in July, we moved it to October,” Bon Arum told Sky Sports. “So I called Fury and told him to forget about October. We will try to do it in November or December. We are moving forward.”

The first match, held on December 18, 2018 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, was matched. The judges scored 115-111 for Wilder, 114-112 for Fury, and 113-113, in an epic bout.

However, that tie was controversial, after Mexican judge Alejandro Rochin widely saw Wilder as the winner and scored 115-111 on his card, while his colleagues, the British Phil Edwards and the Canadian Robert Tapper, rated the match closest to what everyone observed.

Then, in the second matchup, held in Las Vegas, Fury won with an impressive seventh-round knockout last February.

The third fight between Tyson Fury and Deontray Wilder was scheduled to take place the following July 18 in the United States. However, with the coronavirus pandemic

date has gone running.

When and where will the fight take place?

The fight will take place later in the year, according to Bob Arum. It is expected to take place in Macao or Australia.

“Perhaps Macao, which needs to attract clients and has tremendous protocols. They have not had, for months, any cases of coronavirus, Arum explained about this option.

“There are six major casino properties in Macao. We have spoken to them. They are ready to contribute money for the fight, in November or December. We are waiting to see if the Macao authorities will allow an event with spectators in those months,” added the promoter.

About Australia, he explained: “Our friends in Australia are talking about making this fight, probably in Sydney. That is a possibility.”

What title will be at stake?

The World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight title and The Ring title will be up for grabs, in a 12-round fight.

How can you see it in the United States?

The previous fight could be seen by FOX Sports and ESPN PPV, the service for events produced by ESPN. This should be maintained for combat.

To use ESPN PPV, you can buy the service that goes from US $ 4.99 per month up to . It is accessed through the company’s mobile application or through ESPN.com.

Likewise, Fox Sports is available in the following services (you can click to read our reviews): AT&T TV NOW, fuboTV, Hulu, Sling and YouTubeTV.

Finally we leave you with an analysis of the streaming services that we carry out in CNET in Spanish, in case you want to know more.

The most champions of the sport in 2019 [fotos] To see photos