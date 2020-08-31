Wi-Fi range extender vs. Mesh Router: Which One Is Right For You?

Chris Monroe / CNET



Let’s suppose, for some reason, you’re spending a lot more time at home these days. You do your job, you take care of your children’s education at home, make video calls with friends and family, you see marathons of Queer eye compulsively and push the power of your home Wi-Fi network to the limit. You may already be familiar with these limitations, which include points in the house where signal strength drops and your device cannot maintain a fast connection. What can you do?

We have already described in another article some of the basic steps you can take to improve your connection without having to buy anything, but, in many cases, to eliminate dead zones you will need to renew your hardware. Your best options are Wi-Fi range extenders, or maybe a mesh router with their own nodes or satellite devices that extend the range of the signal. Simply put:

Wi-Fi range extenders are the best budget option for small spaces. And the best model we’ve tested so far is the TP-Link RE220, which you can get for just $ 30 or less, if you find it available.

Alternatively, Mesh routers are the best for covering your entire home. We have various recommendationsAmong them, the Eero from Amazon and the AC1200 version of the Orbi from Netgear, as well as the ZenWiFi AX from Asus as a good option to update your equipment. Our current favorite, the best mesh router for most, is the Google Nest Wifi.

That was the quick overview, but now we explain how we got to these results.

As with real estate, wireless network systems depend on three things: location, location, and location. This is because wireless access points can only output a network signal as strong as the incoming wireless signal from the router. The best option is to take a look at your speed test data and find the room closest to your dead zone that receives a strong signal from the router. That will ensure that the extender or mesh point can deliver the best possible network and is able to reach your dead zone.

There are several things to consider before renovating your home network equipment. Here’s a quick rundown of what you need to know.

Speed ​​tests are your allies

When you don’t feel well and you go to the doctor, he starts asking questions and testing to find out what is wrong. It’s the same diagnostic approach you should follow when you want to improve the quality of your home network. And for this, your secret weapon is speed tests.

Applying them is really simple. There are many free services on the web that allow you to check your speed, but the most popular (and the one we use when testing routers at home) is Ookla Speed ​​Test. As soon as you open the page, the service will connect you to a server near your home. All you have to do is press the GO button and wait a minute to find out your current data upload and download speeds, as well as your connection latency. When applying the test, make sure you are connected to your home network and preferably from a device that you use often online. If you are using your phone, disable the cellular network while applying this test.

Then change your location in your home and run various speed tests in each room where you require a Wi-Fi connection. If you wish, you can repeat this process at different times of the day. When you’re done, average the download speed results in each room to get an idea of ​​where your connection works well and where it doesn’t measure up to your needs. If you are registering speeds that are less than half of what you get when you are close to the router, that is an area you need to improve (and if the near range speeds are not close to what your internet plan offers, then you should call your service provider).

In this point, try some basic questions. Try to move your router to a different location (it is best to be in an open and clear space, preferably as high and central as possible). You can also get small speed buffs by relocating your team’s antennas. If none of that works, it’s time to start assessing your hardware needs.

Wi-Fi range extenders – a good solution for small dead zones

If you only have one or two rooms where the connection won’t reach, then a simple Wi-Fi range extender may be all you need. There are many options available, but the best we’ve tried so far is the TP-Link RE220, a plug-in extender that you can find at various online stores for about $ 35 and even less.

Using such a range extender is very simple. Just plug it in, press the WPS button to put it into Wi-Fi Protected Setup mode, and then press the WPS button on your router to pair both devices. An extender does not improve your home network itself: rather, it uses the connection it establishes with your router to generate its own network. In most cases, you will see that the device appears with the name of the existing network with the appended “_EXT” at the end.

And don’t worry too much about the brand. Range extenders like these are generally designed to work no matter what type of router you use. Just check that your router has a WPS button (almost everyone does) and everything will be fine.

An extender of this type is unlikely to allow you to reach the maximum speeds of your network. In fact, most plug-in models don’t connect at speeds much higher than 50Mbps, and only offer enough range to cover a couple of rooms at best. When we tested some of the best models at home, the RE220’s 5 GHz band was able to sustain speeds of approximately 75 Mbps throughout our test area, with a radius of approximately two rooms (about 40 feet or 12 meters). It might not sound like much, but it’s a fast and stable enough connection for video calls, HD video streaming, and even basic online gaming. It offers excellent performance for its price, especially if using it means the difference between having a stable connection and no connection.

Just take into account that for these devices the location is very important, as they can only generate a network as strong as the wireless signal that enters your router. The best thing to do is look at your speed test data and find the room closest to the dead zone that has a strong signal from the router. That will ensure that the extender can generate the best possible network and cover your dead zone.

Most of the models available today also include a signal strength indicator on the device or in its app, which will let you know if you’ve chosen a good spot. Be sure to review these indicators before making a decision.

Mesh routers: the best to cover your entire home

If your lack of connection problem goes beyond a single room (for example, an entire floor of your home where speeds are uneven), then your best option is to upgrade to a mesh router system. With multiple devices spread across your home, a good mesh router can send a fast signal from room to room, and you won’t have to juggle multiple networks like an extender – you’ll just connect to the same network throughout. your home (or two networks, if you choose to create separate connections for the 2.4 and 5 GHz bands).

Today we are experiencing a kind of rebirth of mesh routers, thanks to the arrival of a second wave of new devices. Many of them cost considerably less than previous years’ models, but you’ll still have to pay at least $ 160 for a decent system, and several hundred dollars more for a top-of-the-line system.

Something to keep in mind before buying a device is that software makes a big difference, because mesh routers use algorithms to calculate the best way to route your connection depending on where you are in your home. The best systems will always know when to connect directly to the router and when it is best to route your connection through one of its satellites, but a system with less sophisticated software can get confused and route you incorrectly, which can make your connection unnecessarily slow. Connection.

In our tests, the brands that work best at routing your connection without drops or speed reductions are Google, Eero, and Asus. Netgear and TP-Link also work quite well, although with some issues on certain systems. Overall, we were very impressed with the model Google Nest Wifi, which excelled in our tests as we moved from room to room doing speed tests.

The Nest Wifi doesn’t support the newer and faster Wi-Fi 6 connections, but it’s still pretty fast, and just as stable and reliable as the best mesh routers. The two-device setup with the router and a single satellite is a good option for single-story homes and costs $ 269. For midsize homes, the three-device version, which costs $ 349, may work better. And we suggest you keep an eye out for sales: in recent months, we’ve seen those systems lowered to just $ 199 and $ 299, respectively.

If you live in a large home, then a three-device system is definitely your best investment. The Nest is a good model, but the Eero, another option with strong software capabilities, currently offers three-device configurations for just $ 199, a great deal. When we tested that system in CNET’s 5,800-square-foot (540-square-meter) smart home, we placed the second satellite in the basement and measured the signal strength throughout the house. As seen on the signal intensity map, this made a huge difference.

Wired connections can help

One more thing worth remembering is that even if your wireless speeds are fine, a wired Ethernet connection will always give you the fastest speed possible. If you have a home office that is far from your router, for example, putting a plug-in extender or mesh router satellite in the room and connecting your computer to that device via cable will give you faster and more consistent speeds. than what you would achieve if you tried to connect wirelessly and from afar.

Another range extension option worth considering is a power line extender. Similar to a plug-in extender, a power line extender uses two plug-in devices that send the connection back and forth through your home’s electrical wiring, which is usually a fairly quick way to do it. You simply plug in an extender near your router and connect it to it using an Ethernet cable, and then plug the other extender into your dead zone.

Power line extenders can also be a good option if you have uncomfortable physical obstacles between your router and your dead zone that make it difficult to connect wirelessly between the router and the extender. A good power line extender will use your home wiring as a shortcut to avoid these obstacles.

We have not tested power line extenders recently, but will update this post when we have information to share. At the moment, this TP-Link model averages four stars in its 11,000+ reviews and is currently available for less than $ 50. It may be worth a try.