Wi-Fi 6E: Why are the new 6 GHz connections so important?

When it comes to Wi-Fi, speed is key, and this category has certainly been moving fast in recent times. First, the Wi-Fi 6, a new and faster version of Wi-Fi, which started hitting the market in 2019. Now, after a unanimous vote last Thursday, the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is opening a new portion of the spectrum for new generation devices designed for it.

The Wi-Fi Alliance, an industry group that manages the Wi-Fi nomenclature, named this new spectrum – and the devices that can use it – with a new name: Wi-Fi 6E. The first such device is expected to hit stores later this year.

As we see, it’s been a pretty busy couple of years for Wi-Fi, and the arrival of Wi-Fi 6E could become its biggest breakthrough yet. Here we give you a little context to help you understand it.

Let’s talk about 6GHz

Last year, we released a note on Wi-Fi 6 which explains the new capabilities it gives to the new generation of routers. To put it simply, it is a faster and more efficient version of Wi-Fi that enables wireless access points (such as routers) to better manage networks full of users and client devices. To use a metaphor, imagine a four-armed bartender capable of efficiently serving drinks to multiple customers at once.

Now let’s talk about Wi-Fi 6E. It is not a new version of Wi-Fi (as in the case of Wi-Fi 6), but a term that identifies Wi-Fi 6 devices that are equipped with the chips and radios necessary to operate in that new portion of the spectrum just opened by the FCC.

This spectrum is in the 6 GHz band, which had not been assigned before for the use of Wi-Fi without a license, as in the case of the 2.4 and 5 GHz bands. But what is good about it? the 6 GHz band?

All about bandwidth

Let’s say you have a gallon of milk on your kitchen counter and that milk represents the entire radio frequency spectrum. If you take a needle, stick it into the side of the container, and then pull it out, a very thin stream of milk will shoot out several meters away. If you then take something a little thicker, like a nail, and make another hole in the side of the container, you will see that this time more milk comes out, because the hole is a little wider, but this does not go as far as in the case previous.

Think of those two holes as the 2.4 and 5 GHz bands. The 2.4 GHz band, with a frequency range of just 70 MHz, is the narrower of the two. Like the hole made with the needle, which shoots milk to the other end of your kitchen, this band can send data a reasonable distance, but because the opening is so small, there is a limit to how much you can send . The 5 GHz band, with 500 MHz bandwidth, represents the largest hole in the milk container. You can send more data at once, but not as far as the first band.

This brings us to the 6 GHz band of Wi-Fi 6E and its 1,200 MHz of additional bandwidth. It is as if you have made a hole the size of a coin in the container, from which a large quantity of milk comes out, but the jet goes down and does not go very far.

The bottom line is that the 6 GHz band is best suited for short-range connections, ideally between devices in the same room. In that case, both devices can carry large amounts of data back and forth, taking full advantage of Wi-Fi 6. We hope to evaluate connections like this (and their range limitations) when Wi-Fi-compatible devices start rolling out. 6E, later in the year.

“With Wi-Fi 6E, you not only get more bandwidth, but cleaner bandwidth, which means it is capable of wirelessly providing the highest data rates required, along with true mobility.” . Perry Correll, Extreme Networks

Perry Correll of Extreme Networks, which is part of the IEEE 11ax and Wi-Fi Alliance Wi-Fi 6 working groups, suggests that the short range of the 6 GHz band and its increased number of channels is actually “a huge advantage “in dense and complicated environments such as transportation hubs, apartments, sports stadiums and shopping complexes.

“If you’re in a packed stadium, along with 70,000 other people, the arrival of Wi-Fi 6E means you won’t have to compete for bandwidth like you used to,” says Correll. “It will be significantly easier to stream the event to your friends, place orders for booths through an app, or even find out which bathroom has the shortest rows.”

La zona VIP del Wi-Fi

“AR / VR [realidad aumentada / realidad virtual] and video games are another great example of using the 6GHz band, “says Correll.” Many don’t realize that high-end virtual reality devices requiring more bandwidth are actually connected to cables. With Wi-Fi 6E, you not only get more bandwidth, but cleaner bandwidth, which means it is capable of wirelessly providing the highest data speeds required, along with true mobility. “

Wi-Fi 6 is the key to accessing that cleaner bandwidth, as no previous-generation Wi-Fi device will be able to take advantage of the 6 GHz band. That means 6E Wi-Fi networks will have no generation devices. that act as weak links in the chain.

Let us now return to our bartender analogy. If Wi-Fi 6 is an upgraded bartender who can serve many drinks at once, then we can say that Wi-Fi 6E is the bar itself – and it’s a members-only bar. The only customers who can order cocktails are Wi-Fi 6E users, and they all have Wi-Fi 6 compatibility.

In other words, you won’t see anyone looking puzzled and confused at the four-armed bartender as he prepares drinks, because everyone in the bar also has four arms. It is not as crowded or noisy as other bars, and all guests are equipped to take full advantage of the bartender’s capabilities. It is the fastest and most efficient nightlife spot in the entire city.

So will I need a new router?

Here is the topic. As the exclusivity of our metaphorical bar suggests, you have to be a member to be able to enter. Specifically, you will need 6E Wi-Fi devices equipped with new chipsets created to send signals in the 6 GHz band.

Translation? Yes, you will need a new router — and new client devices, such as phones and laptops — to enjoy the benefits of Wi-Fi 6E.

“We expect a first group of devices to hit the market in the second half of this year,” said Vijay Nagarajan, vice president of marketing for Broadcom’s wireless communications and connectivity division. “We will see a large number of devices, both on the infrastructure side and on the client side, and many more, and more rapidly, in 2021.”

This is probably frustrating for those who rushed to buy a new Wi-Fi 6 router in the past year, but don’t be too hard on yourself. We are still at a very early stage in using Wi-Fi 6E, and it will take a while to implement. Consider that Wi-Fi 6 only became popular very recently, thanks to public facilities and high-profile device support such as iPhone SE and the Samsung Galaxy S10. Wi-Fi 6E compatible devices may not be widely available until 2021.

In other words, that Wi-Fi 6 router you bought during Black Friday will continue to be a front-line access point for about a year, and after that it will remain a very good router, thanks to all the innovations Wi-Fi brings. Fi 6. But in fact, maybe it’s best if you wait a bit before renewing your gear, until Wi-Fi 6E is more widely implemented and refined.

As for your client devices —such as phones and laptops—, those compatible with a previous generation of Wi-Fi will continue to work with routers with Wi-Fi 6E support, since Wi-Fi 6 is fully compatible with previous versions Wi-Fi. The difference is that your old devices will not be able to operate in the exclusive 6 GHz band.