Why Michelle Rodriguez Didn’t Like Fast & Furious’ Original Script

Michelle Rodriguez has performed Letty Ortiz for almost 20 years, however she virtually give up The Fast and the Livid due to the unique script. Releasing in 2001, Common quietly launched what would finally grow to be one of many largest franchises on the planet. Starring Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto and Paul Walker as Brian O’Conner, the road racing flick grew to become a field workplace hit and launched audiences around the globe to a batch of latest characters to comply with.

Though she did not return till Fast & Livid in 2009, Letty has grow to be one of many franchise’s most well-known characters. Her return in Fast & Livid did end result within the “loss of life” of the character, nevertheless it was then revealed in Fast & Livid 6 that she was nonetheless alive. Letty has all the time been loyal to Dom and their romance is likely one of the central relationships in all the franchise. Nevertheless, the love between Dom and Letty almost had a unique starting, one which Rodriguez was not a fan of.

When Rodriguez joined The Fast and the Livid, it was her first Hollywood film and simply her third credit score general. Consequently, Rodriguez agreed to be within the movie regardless of having a big downside with the script on the time. As she defined to The Each day Beast in 2015, the unique script put Letty in a love triangle with Dom and Brian, and Rodriguez did not consider that’s one thing Letty would do. Since she was nonetheless new to appearing, Rodriguez thought she’d be capable to request modifications afterward and was able to stroll away from the function in the event that they weren’t made. Fortunately, her criticisms on Letty’s arc have been heard and adjusted so she may keep on board.

The concept that The Fast and the Livid at one time thought of having Letty be a love curiosity to Brian, in addition to Dom, is one thing that might’ve fully modified the franchise transferring ahead. Brian has all the time solely had an curiosity in Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster), so this alternate model of the movie may’ve damage the franchise’s most essential relationships. Along with Letty and Dom’s relationship not being as secure and Brian having an curiosity in Letty too, there is no method that Brian and Letty hooking up would not impression Dom and Brian’s brother-like bond. All of this might’ve ruined the familial themes of the franchise that The Fast and the Livid established.

With the platform that the Fast & Livid franchise has rewarded her with, Rodriguez has not been shy about talking her thoughts, so it is good to know that this has all the time been the case. Just a few years after revealing her unique issues with Letty’s portrayal, Rodriguez mentioned in interviews that she’d depart the franchise if feminine characters weren’t higher represented. Since then, Letty’s acquired an excellent bigger function, whereas different feminine villains and supporting characters have been added to the franchise. There’s additionally been speak of a female-led Fast & Livid team-up film. Rodriguez and lots of the franchise’s main women will return in Fast & Livid 9, and hopefully Letty will proceed to keep away from a love triangle within the newest entry too.

