Why is actress Lorena Herrera angry that her temperature is taken in the midst of the pandemic?

With the arrival of the Covid-19 and the new normal, in many establishments and offices they have implemented the use of these devices to detect fever, however, rumors have spread on social networks that they can cause blindness or kill neurons.

According to medical studies this is not real, although it seems that the blonde has other data.

“Well, yes, there is a need for them to put the pistol on their heads. It is something between the eyebrows that emits certain electromagnetic or laser frequencies.

“Why if they can take it from any part of the body, they can take it from your hand, they can take it from your arm, then why do you expose your head,” she said in an interview for the Todo Para la Mujer program.

The also actress defended Paty Navidad, who on her Twitter has assured that the coronavirus does not exist and is only a smokescreen to change the new world order.

“You give certain tips based on the things you know and what Paty Navidad uploads, because it is her opinion, she is a girl who is seen to be informed, who knows and what is not at all father is that other colleagues are doing it. judging ”, he added.

The singer of “Desnúdame el Alma” finished the interview criticizing Janney “Chiquis” Rivera, for the two images she uploaded this weekend where she appears showing leather.

“Children see the networks and since childhood you are disturbing their heads with perversion,” he concluded.

“Go up where you are showing your breasts because I do not see the sense, better that they pay you in a magazine, that they pay you well, you charge very well, but it is a magazine for gentlemen”. Lorena Herrera, actress and singer

Paty Christmas feels that the worst is yet to come

And Patricia Navidad does not stop throwing Covid-19 and the World Health Organization (WHO) on her Twitter account.

“The WHO warns that ‘the worst is yet to come.’ Keep believing everything, keep obeying everything without questioning, and keep ‘thinking’ that your health and life matters to the WHO, a private interest agency. Yes, what’s coming is worse !!

The also singer added that she does not wear a muzzle or a muzzle, since no one will be able to silence everything she wants to say through her social networks.