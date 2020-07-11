Why has Bad Bunny been hospitalized in an emergency?

Everything seemed to indicate that luck was on his side in recent days, since, in addition to having been controversially chosen as Best Composer of the Year by ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors and Editors), he became the first Male artist to appear individually on the cover of Playboy magazine after Hugh Hefner, the late owner of the popular publication.

But right now, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny, seems to be in much less pleasant trances, or that is at least what would indicate the increasingly strong rumors that he has been hospitalized, and that they have begun to worry his many fans around the world.

According to El Heraldo de México, the urban singer had been admitted to the emergency section of a health center in San Juan, Puerto Rico, due to a severe case of appendicitis, and had already undergone surgery, but would have to remain in place. for another four or five days, which would indicate that his situation was complicated.

Be that as it may, the new report points out that he was not being afflicted by Covid-19, as he began to be hinted by many of his followers on social networks, and that we will still have the ‘Bad Rabbit’ for a long time, although he He himself has so far not given explanations of the fact in his own official accounts.