Why did my coronavirus check not arrive?

The first checks of the economic stimulus of up to US $ 1,200 They reached the eligible taxpayers during the third week of April, and by the end of May the vast majority of people should have already received it. However, there are a couple of reasons possible which could be causing some delay.

It is worth noting that these one-time payments are part of the $ 2 trillion aid package for the coronavirus, which is intended to lessen the economic effects caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. It is not clear without a calculation to know how much you are entitled to receive, but the final amount will depend on a line of your 2018 or 2019 tax return (the most recent you have). You can take a look these guidelines Or use this calculator to find out, but you won’t be able to avoid some work.

The amount of the check is automatically received in your bank account or mailbox (more details, below). If you didn’t file your 2019 tax return, you can still do so, as the deadline was extended to July 15 2020. However, this may delay the arrival of your check.

The economic stimulus check began to arrive in mid-April

Steven Mnuchin, the US Treasury secretary, said the first stimulus payments would come out in the next two weeks – more or less, in mid-April – for those who have direct deposit established with the IRS.

The stimulus money came either to your bank account, if you have established direct deposit with the IRS for your past tax returns, or in the mail to the address you have on file.

If you want to set up direct deposit to receive your payment directly into your bank account, the IRS said it will enable an online tool that you can use to set up electronic payments by mid-April. Although we know when we can expect our payments, what we don’t know is how long it will take the IRS to process a check for each taxpayer who deserves the payment, since there may be more than 100 million.

You don’t need to subscribe to receive payment

To receive the stimulus payments, you only need to have filed a tax return in 2018 or 2019. If you haven’t already, you still have time.

Can I check the status of my payment?

For federal tax related refunds, the IRS has a very good status check page that lets you know how your refund process is going just by typing in your Social Security number.

Reasons why payment could be late:

As of May 22, the IRS has made 152 million payments, although many are still missing. In April, the IRS estimated that it could take up to 20 weeks to send all payments and is prioritizing payments for those with the lowest incomes, so depending on your gross income, it could take a little longer for you to receive the fiscal stimulus. The IRS was about to mail your check when you updated your information online. If so, your check may be on the way, but it will arrive in the mail. The IRS indicated that these types of shipments can take up to 14 days. People who did not update their bank information using the IRS online tool will receive a check or a physical debit card. This will take place from the end of May to the end of June. If your bank was unable to process the electronic transfer from the IRS, the payment was returned so the agency will send the check to the email address established in your most recent tax return, either 2018 or 2019. The bank information the IRS has about you is out of date or no longer valid. This occurs when tax preparers create temporary accounts for their clients to receive their tax refund. If this is your case, the IRS will mail your check. If you are behind with alimony payments, your payment may be reduced or fully deducted. If this is the case, the Fiscal Service Office will send you a notification.