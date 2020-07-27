Why did Miguel Bosé veto his nephew in tribute to his mother?

Miguel Bosé organized a tribute to his mother, Lucía Bosé, who died of coronavirus on March 23.

As at that time he could not fire her as he would have liked, due to the sanitary restrictions of the pandemic, the Spaniard held a private ceremony this Friday, but to which he did not allow his nephew Olfo Bosé to enter.

“Seven years have passed since I made a mistake. It seems that I am a kind of Judas. I just wanted to say goodbye to my grandmother and my whole family, but my uncle has not left me, ”Olfo told the Spanish newspaper ABC.

According to this, the reason for the veto that the singer wielded is that his nephew does not practice the Catholic religion.

Olfo also said that his mother, Lucía Dominguín, has been very upset with her brother’s decision. Both he and his other sister, Paola, who reside in Valencia, were invited and Olfo offered to take them by car to Madrid, where the tribute was held.

But a mechanical breakdown prevented them from arriving on time. True or not, the reality is that the presence of Miguel Bosé’s family was reduced to a minimum.

What they have all done together, according to ABC, is to meet the brothers in Brieva, in the house where their mother lived, with the intention, among other things, of dividing up some of Lucía Bosé’s belongings and memories.