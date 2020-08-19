Why did Maluma close his Instagram account and what does footballer Neymar have to do with it?

While promoting his single “Hawaii”, Maluma closed his official Instagram account and, apparently, it was precisely because of his recent song.

The Colombian disappeared from his social network after the Brazilian footballer, Neymar, appeared in a clip singing, along with some of his colleagues, verses of that song, an act that many netizens took as a mockery for the reggaeton player.

The detail is that the athlete is now the boyfriend of Maluma’s ex, model Natalia Barulich.

And it is that since the melody came to light, whose lyrics speak of a broken relationship, heartbreak and spite, it has been speculated that the reggaeton star made it with a dedication for his former partner.

Today Maluma seems that he could not bear the pressure of everything that is said on the network and decided to close his account.

Before such action, users of social networks have reacted with memes and humor.

The interpreter and the model lasted little more than two years together; Their romance ended in November 2019.

Maluma closed his Instagram account with just over 50 million followers.