Why are Meghan and Harry dissolving the foundation?

Having resigned as members of the royal family earlier this year, Meghan and Harry formally closed their charity Sussex Royal, following Queen Elizabeth’s decision to ban them from using the word ‘Royal’ in their branding.

According to Harper’s Bazaar magazine, the Dukes of Sussex submitted the necessary documents to carry out the closure and start their own altruistic organization.

Continuing with previous announcements that the Duke and Duchess will no longer use the ‘Sussex Royal’ name and will not continue with a foundation to this name, the proceedings have been filed with Companies House and the Charity Commission to formally close the charity, so it enters a period of solvent settlement, “confirmed a source to the site.

The informant clarified that, during said period, all the trustees will cease to perform their functions, except the Duke of Sussex, who will remain as director and trustee until the process is completed.

“The Duke and Duchess remain incredibly grateful for the support and guidance that administrators have provided during this period,” he said.

Earlier, Meghan and Harry revealed that their new organization would be named after Archewell, inspired by the name of their son Archie.