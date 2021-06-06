Who’s Your Daddy Season 2 Download Leaked by Kuttymovies

Who’s Your Daddy is an Indian web series. It includes suspense, drama, and comedy. The second season of the series Who’s Your Daddy follows the story of Shoosha.

He is an orphaned boy from a small town. He is trying to make his life better. In his journey, he finds his odd parents.

He also falls in love with a girl named Sukoon. After that, he finds that her father could be his lost father.

The series Who’s Your Daddy includes lots of drama and comedy. ALTBalaji created the series Who’s Your Daddy.

Chirag Arora gave the story of the series Who’s Your Daddy. Also, the series Who’s Your Daddy was directed by the same.

The series Who’s Your Daddy was written by Chirag Arora and Jatin Dua. Sheetal Kolvalkar was the creative director of the series Who’s Your Daddy.

There are two seasons of the series Who’s Your Daddy. The first season of the series Who’s Your Daddy contains 12 episodes, and the second season includes 11 episodes.

Mitesh Hansa Jethva and Ekta Kapoor produced the series Who’s Your Daddy. Amit Singh did the cinematography of the series Who’s Your Daddy.

The series Who’s Your Daddy was made under Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Balaji Telefilms. Zee5 and ALTBalaji distributed the series Who’s Your Daddy.

Who’s Your Daddy Season 2 Cast:

Bhavin Bhanushali as Shoosha Sameeksha Sud as Sukoon Bagga Anushka Sharma as Kittu Bijli Mamik Singh as Mohak Bagga Kartik Sabharwal as Imraan Siddque Ashok Awasthi as Lovely Mohit Duseja as Apporva Mishra – Appu Deepika Khanna as Pinky Lata Shukla as Jhai Ji Manju Bagga – Batto Heer Kaur as Anukriti Vidya Malavade as Monika Bagga Akashdeep Sabir as Tej Bijli – Jaggi Sukesh Anand as Raju Mishra Navneet Srivastava as Balvinder – Balls

Who’s Your Daddy Season 2 Trailer:

Who’s Your Daddy Season 2 Release Date:

The series Who’s Your Daddy Season 2 was released on 22nd December 2020 on the OTT platform ALTBalaji and Zee5.

All the episodes of the series Who’s Your Daddy Season 2 were released on the same day. The first season of the series Who’s Your Daddy was released on 2nd April 2020.

There is no update about the third season of the series Who’s Your Daddy. If we get any update about it, we will add it here.

