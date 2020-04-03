“Who’s In Charge Here?”: Donald Trump’s Latest Marathon Coronavirus Briefing Adds To Confusion Over Supply Chain Of Masks, Ventilators

President Donald Trump’s coronavirus briefing on Thursday featured the sudden look of his son-in-law Jared Kushner who, together with Admiral John Polowczyk and Peter Navarro tried to deal with one of many urgent problems with the disaster: The pressing want for masks, ventilators and different medical provides.

And whereas there have been updates on the supply of issues corresponding to 200,000 marks despatched to New York and the federal authorities buying 100,000 ventilators, the impact was nonetheless one in every of confusion.

After Kushner, Polowczyk and Navarro addressed points with the provision chain, MSNBC broke in with Chuck Todd who mentioned, “earlier than the day started, if you happen to had been to ask me, who’s taking part in level on these provide chain points, I assumed the reply was FEMA and Peter Gaynor.” He was referring to the Federal Emergency Administration Company and its administrator, Peter Gaynor, who was not on the briefing.

“And immediately, you hear from Jared Kushner. In the present day, we hear from the Rear Admiral. In the present day hear from Peter Navarro. We don’t hear from Peter Gaynor, the FEMA chair. Identical to there appears to be some questions in regards to the provide chain that the rear admiral was a bit uncomfortable speaking about, there appears to nonetheless be questions on, who’s in cost right here?”

However that has been true all through the disaster, as Trump’s strategy has been to downplay the severity, then to behave as a wartime president, then to suggest reopening the economic system by Easter, earlier than this week acknowledging the grim actuality of projections exhibiting 100,000 to 240,000 deaths from the pandemic.

He’s additionally been adamant that the blame for the sluggish response rests with the states whereas at instances questioning the magnitude of the requests for provides.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump tweeted, “Large quantities of medical provides, even hospitals and medical facilities, are being delivered on to states and hospitals by the Federal Authorities. Some have insatiable appetites & are by no means happy (politics?). Keep in mind, we’re a backup for them.”

Later, he responded to Chuck Schumer’s name for a single level particular person to supervise the provision chain, given a patchwork of volunteer and personal business efforts, with a scathing letter again to the man New Yorker.

On the briefing, Trump once more put the blame on states for not being ready for a pandemic, as some governors, like New York’s Andrew Cuomo, have complained about having to compete with different states in bidding for badly wanted protecting gear.

The White Home, although, has mentioned that the federal authorities ought to be a “secondary supply.”

“They should work that out,” Trump mentioned of the states. “Lengthy earlier than this pandemic arrived, they need to have been on the open market simply shopping for. There was no competitors. You might have gotten an important worth. The state has to top off. It’s like a kind of issues, they waited.”

Then he insisted, “A lot is being finished proper now, when it comes to protecting gears, protecting outfits. Lots is being finished.”

Kushner, who mentioned he’s aiding Vice President Mike Pence, the chief of the coronavirus job power, mentioned that, “The notion of the federal stockpile was it’s alleged to be our stockpile. It’s not alleged to be state stockpiles that they then use.”

CNN and MSNBC minimize forwards and backwards from the briefing, which stretched to 136 minutes, despite the fact that they’ve taken some warmth from the White Home and the Trump marketing campaign for doing so. However because the briefing went on, even Fox Information ended reside protection of the session at 7 PM ET to get to its coronavirus city corridor.