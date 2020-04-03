Who Was The Vampire Slayer Before Buffy?

Buffy the Vampire Slayer was simply the most recent in a protracted line of Slayers – however who was the one earlier than her? In each era, there’s a chosen one. She is granted supernatural energy with which to confront the vampires, the demons, and the forces of darkness. Buffy Summers was envisioned as simply the most recent Slayer, and in contrast to many Slayers, she hadn’t precisely been well-prepared for the duty forward of her.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer regularly revealed there have at all times been Slayers on this planet. There’s historically just one Slayer at a time, with the following one activated when their predecessor dies. Which means each Slayer basically inherits their powers – but additionally a loss of life sentence, as a result of Slayers are inevitably drawn into brutal and bloody battle, and few survive their teenage years. Buffy Summers averted the weighty implications of this – the very fact she had been each blessed or cursed by the loss of life of one other – just because she did not actually wish to cope with them. Consequently, Joss Whedon’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer TV sequence by no means revealed who had been the Slayer earlier than Buffy. Relatively, her story has been reserved for 2 tie-in tales; Nancy Holder’s The Guide of Fours, and a brief story within the anthology ebook Tales of the Slayers.

India Cohen was born in North Carolina, the daughter of a preferred Filipino actress and a US naval officer. She by no means fairly felt she slot in, second-guessing her father’s id and suspecting her actual father had been unable to marry her mom for some purpose. These considerations had been forgotten in 1993, when she was referred to as as a Slayer, and was approached by a Watcher named Christopher Botwell (nicknamed “Equipment”). India was dwelling in Japan on the time together with her father, and he or she and Equipment traveled all around the nation killing vampires and usually adventuring collectively. She seems to have had related adventures in the USA, maybe even visiting Sunnydale and encountering the Grasp or his brokers; definitely he commented that Buffy was “prettier than the final [Slayer],” suggesting that they had crossed paths at a while.

India and Equipment fell in love, though they by no means acted on their mutual attraction, each being conscious of the principles binding the connection between Slayer and Watcher. That made India’s loss of life in 1996 all of the extra tragic, when wanderer mummies attacked her in California, looking for to seize her soul. Equipment fell into their clutches, and so they used him as bait in a entice for the Slayer, releasing him when he had served his goal. A heartbroken Equipment realized his true emotions, and was left devastated sufficient to try to commune together with her spirit. Sadly this made him simple prey for a manipulative sorceress.

Ultimately, India’s spirit did return – after a trend. She possessed the physique of Willow, and he or she sacrificed her very spirit to avoid wasting Buffy and Religion in a mysterious, mystical act of non secular suicide. There is a sure, unhappy irony that Buffy’s predecessor was finally compelled to die for her twice.

