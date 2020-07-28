Who really was Olivia de Havilland?

She won two Oscars and two Golden Globes and played varied and complex characters, but Olivia de Havilland will go down in history as the sweet Melanie of “Gone with the Wind” and for the open fight that she kept all her life with her sister and also great actress, Joan Fontaine.

Combative until the end – in 2018 she started a lawsuit against the FX television network for the portrait she makes of her in the series “Feud” – De Havilland had little in common with the good and peaceful Melania, who gave her eternal glory in the movie theater

A woman of strong character, not many moviegoers know that Olivia de Havilland was responsible for a radical change in the Hollywood of the big studios.

In the 1940s, he grew tired of the abusive working conditions that actors and actresses were subjected to in that golden age of Hollywood and confronted the powerful studio Warner Bros.

De Havilland demanded that Warner Bros. give her access to other types of characters, but the studio responded by leaving her without a job and salary. Fearing further retaliation, no other company dared offer her a job, and the actress went three years without appearing in any films until she expired in court.

And that at that time, already had titles to his credit as “The Charge of the Light Brigade” (1936), “The Adventures of Robin Hood” (1938) or “Gone with the Wind” (1939).

Speaking to the British newspaper The Independent in 2009, the actress said she felt “a star, but also a slave” of Hollywood.

“Everyone in Hollywood believed I would lose, but I was sure of winning. I had read the law and knew that what the studies were doing was wrong, ”she said.

After regaining her artistic freedom, the actress lived her most inspired years. She won the Oscar for the best leading actress for “To Each His Own” (1946), was nominated for “The Snake Pit” (1948) and returned to achieve the statuette with “The Heiress” (1949).

Beginning in the 1950s, she gradually moved away from the world of cinema and moved to Paris, where she married the French journalist Pierre Galante, her second husband after the American novelist Marcus Goodrich.

Although De Havilland and Galante divorced in 1979, they were close friends until his death from cancer in 1998.

The actress decided to continue residing in France, a country that awarded her the Legion of Honor and where she was also the first woman to preside over the Cannes Festival jury in 1965.

He survived his sister for more than five years, with whom he had a complicated relationship of jealousy and envy that led them not to speak for decades.

The origin of their most serious problems could be when they were both nominated for the Oscar, in 1942. De Havilland tried it for the second time with “Hold Back the Dawn” -two years before he went empty despite winning the award for his legendary Melanie – But he lost to his sister, who won it by “Suspicion”.

But the rivalry came from childhood. When Olivia was nine years old, she wrote a will in which she said: “I leave all my beauty to my little sister Joan, since she has none.”

Problems that were reflected in the series “Feud”, where there is a scene in which De Havilland called his sister “whore”, something he denied in the subsequent lawsuit against FX.

De Havilland argued in his indictment that this “offensive term” went against his reputation for “good manners, class, and friendliness.”

A class and elegance that he maintained until the end, as well as his agility of mind, which was demonstrated in his few public appearances, such as when in 2003 he was commissioned to present a tribute to the winners of the Oscars on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of these awards.

The entire auditorium of the Kodak Theater in Hollywood greeted her on her feet and with a long standing ovation as the bars of “Gone with the Wind” sounded.

In 2016, when he turned 100, he gave some interviews, albeit via email. She had no qualms about calling her sister “Lady Dragon” and assured that the secret of her longevity was in “love, laughter and learning”.

He also spoke of his most remembered film, “Gone with the Wind” and assured that it was his role, that of Melania, that always interested him, and not that of Scarlett O’Hara that most of the actresses of that time yearned for.

“I believed that ‘Gone with the Wind’ would be remembered for five years, and it has lasted more than 70 years, until a new millennium. There is a special place in my heart for that movie and for Melania. “