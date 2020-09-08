WHO launches WhatsApp bot with information on coronavirus

Angela Lang / CNET



For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Avoid misinformation in the midst of the crisis Coronavirus It is crucial, and that is why the World Health Organization (WHO) has launched a bot for WhatsApp that allows you to keep up to date with everything that happens about the pandemic.

To start using the WHO bot, you only have to access this link from your cell phone, after which a conversation with the bot will open on WhatsApp. To activate it, you have to send the word “join” in the chat and the bot will start working so you can interact with it. You will automatically receive a message in which the bot explains which emojis you have to send it to provide you with official information. The info available is the same as that found on the WHO website and is currently only in English.

The content offered by the bot ranges from the latest figures related to the pandemic, through advice on what you can do to protect yourself from the coronavirus, to a specific section called “Mythbusters” (myth busters) that will show you fake news related to the outbreak.

Érika García / CNET



Disinformation is another of the great struggles that big technology and the WHO itself have within the coronavirus crisis. Companies such as Twitter, Google or Facebook are working to eliminate false content related to the pandemic within their platforms, allowing users can report it and even, creating specific sections with direct information from official sources.

The coronavirus is a disease that causes symptoms similar to pneumonia and was first detected in late December in the Chinese city of Wuhan. WHO officially rated the COVID-19 as a pandemic on March 11 and at the time of writing more than 245,000 infected people and more than 10,000 deaths worldwide are counted.

Coronavirus: This is how the pandemic is lived around the world [fotos] To see photos

