WHO declares coronavirus outbreak pandemic

He coronavirus It has infected more than 120,000 people in 100 countries and caused more than 4,300 deaths worldwide, which is why on March 11 the World Health Organization (WHO) classified COVID19 as a pandemic.

“Pandemic is not a word to be used lightly or carelessly. It is a word that, if misused, can cause unreasonable fear or unjustified acceptance that the fight is over, leading to unnecessary suffering and death.” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference on March 11.

Days before, Ghebreyesus, had indicated that with the virus present in more than 100 countries, the threat of a pandemic had become very real. However, he also indicated that this would be the first pandemic in history that could be controlled and that early actions can slow the spread of the virus and prevent infections.



The virus, whose official name is SARS-CoV-2, was first reported to the WHO on December 31, 2019 and has been under investigation ever since. Chinese scientists have linked the disease to a family of viruses known as coronaviruses, from the same family as the deadly viruses SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) and MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome).

Currently, the death rate from coronavirus is still much lower than that of influenza, a disease that in the first four weeks of 2020 claimed the lives of 1,210 people in the United States, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention of United States (CDC). “The percentage of deaths [por coronavirus] it is between 2 percent and 4 percent in Wuhan, China; and about 0.7 percent outside of Wuhan “, according to WHO.

However, on February 28, Ghebreyesus said that the risk of the spread and impact of the disease caused by the coronavirus, called COVID19, had gone from high to very high globally.

At that time, Ghebreyesus indicated that the coronavirus is not yet considered a pandemic since there is no evidence that the coronavirus “is spreading freely between communities”, so if contagion cases can be identified at an early stage and patients are treated, the virus could be contained. He also indicated that the key to containing the virus is to “break the chains of transmission”, since this would prevent the current coronavirus epidemic from becoming a pandemic, which is when an infectious disease goes from being present in a certain region to being Worldwide.



“Together we are powerful. Containment starts with you. Our worst enemy now is not the coronavirus as such. It is fear, rumors and stigma.” And our best resource is facts, reason and solidarity, “Ghebreyesus said at a press conference.

What does a pandemic mean?

According to the WHO, a pandemic is considered “the worldwide spread of a new disease.” The last reported pandemic case in the world was the H1N1 flu in 2009, which killed between 151,700 and 575,400 people worldwide and 80 percent of deaths occurred in people over 65 years of age, according to the CDC.

“Pandemics occur when new influenza A viruses appear that infect people easily and spread from person to person in an effective and sustained manner,” according to available documentation on influenza, which, according to the CDC, may be information from use it because in that sense the coronavirus is a respiratory disease similar to influenza.

According to the CDC, When a new virus emerges, such as influenza, it tends to spread rapidly because most people are not immune to it and because a vaccine may not be available to provide immediate protection. “During the 2009 H1N1 pandemic, for example, a new H1N1 virus was identified in April 2009. By June 2009, that new H1N1 virus had spread around the world and the World Health Organization declared the pandemic.” it can be read on the CDC website.

On March 10, confirmed COVID-19 cases surpassed 100,000, making the threat of a pandemic increasingly real. However, the WHO indicated that countries such as China are showing that the spread of the virus can be slowed by universal actions such as early identification of sick people, providing medical care, monitoring and preparing hospitals and health workers.

Develop a vaccine and prevent contagion

According to the CDC, timing depends on several factors, but in the case of seasonal influenza, mass production of vaccines was delayed for at least six months. The development of the 2009 H1N1 flu vaccine took about the same amount of time, so this could be the time frame it would take for the development of a coronavirus vaccine.



According to Ghebreyesus, more than 20 vaccines against the coronavirus are currently being developed, but in what comes these are ten recommendations from the WHO to avoid contagion:

Wash your hands with soap or use an anti-germ lotion that contains alcohol, since the coronavirus can be transmitted through infected surfaces. Clean surfaces with disinfectant regularly. Educate yourself on the subject and make sure you read reliable sources. Avoid traveling if you have a fever or cough, and if you get sick during a flight be sure to inform the airline immediately. If you sneeze or cough, use tissues or napkins, or cover your mouth and nose with your arm. If your skin is smeared with mucus or saliva, clean it immediately. Avoid touching your face with your unwashed hands. If you are over 60 years old and suffer from cardiovascular disease, a respiratory condition or diabetes, you are at a higher risk of contracting coronavirus. Avoid crowded places and contact with sick people. If you don’t feel well, stay home and call your doctor. If you are sick, stay home and eat and sleep separately from your family or housemates. If you have difficulty breathing, call your doctor immediately. It is normal to feel nervous. Research what precautionary measures to take in your work, school and community.