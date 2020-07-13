Who and where want to eliminate beauty pageants?

Deputies from the Commission for Gender Equality in Mexico presented an initiative in which they proposed the ban on beauty pageants as violence, however, Lupita Jones, former beauty queen, refuted the proposal.

The National Director of Mexicana Universal and Miss Universe 1991 pointed out that beauty pageants are only intended to give women tools so that they can face life more safely.

“Pretending to typify these platforms as Symbolic Violence seems to me completely wrong and without any support.” Lupita Jones, former beauty queen

“I am María Guadalupe Jones Garay, the first Mexican woman to win for our country on that high impact platform. Since then, my life has been dedicated to creating spaces and maintaining a platform that provides Mexican women with the necessary tools that allow them to confidently, confidently and courageously face any challenge that comes their way in life. ”

Before, the deputy Cynthia López Castro had declared to the Suelta la Sopa program that the initiative presented to the Government seeks to end the government subsidy towards these contests and sanction the officials who promote them.