White Lines: Premiere, synopsis, cast and everything we know about the new Álex Pina

If you are a big fan of The paper house we understand that the end of its season 4 I have left you in suspense. And you want to see more. But while we wait for Netflix to confirm when we can see that fifth part, we can settle for the next project of Álex Pina, the creator and writer of The paper house, for the platform streaming. As we already told you, Netflix signed an exclusive collaboration agreement with Pina in July 2018. And that agreement is beginning to pay off.

On June 13, 2019 Netflix announced the start of filming for White Lines, the new original series written by Pina. And its filming, which concluded in October of that year, allowed the streaming platform to advance its premiere for May 15, 2020.

What we know about White Lines

The first season of this series will have 10 episodes of 60 minutes each and its filming took place in 2019 in different locations in the Balearic Islands such as Mallorca and Ibiza.

Pina also works as producer of this drama that also has the production of her regular collaborator Cristina López Ferraz and Chris Croucher. Andy Harries and Sharon Hughff are executive producers on this title. Harries is in fact executive producer of The Crown. This mixture of The paper house + The Crown we find it most attractive.

The series will be directed by Nick Hamm, Luis Prieto and Ashley Way.

Trailers and release date

The Serie White Lines premieres on May 15, 2020. A day earlier, Netflix released this trailer for the series that you can watch below.

On April 22, Netflix had released this other trailer for the series.

plot

This is the plot of White Lines, according to the official Netflix synopsis:

“Written by the creator of The paper house, Álex Pina, who is also the showrunner of the series. White Lines tells of the investigation a woman undertakes when her brother, a legendary Manchester DJ, is found dead 20 years after he disappeared in Ibiza. Her search will drag her into a world of nightclubs and lies that will force her to face her own dark side in a place where people live on the edge. ”



The cast



Netflix has confirmed the names that lead the cast of White Lines. This is the list of actors participating in the series:

Laura Haddock (Guardians of the Galaxy, Transformers: The Last Knight)

Marta Milans ( Shazam! , The jetty)

, The jetty) Juan Diego Botto (Martín (Hache), Good Behavior)

Nuno Lopes (Saint George, Lines of Wellington)

Daniel Mays ( Rogue One: A Star Wars Story , Good Omens)

, Good Omens) Laurence Fox (Victoria, Lewis)

Angela Griffin (Turn Up Charlie, The Detail)

Tom Rhys Harries

Belén López

Javi Coll

