White House asks tech companies for help to fight coronavirus

For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

The White House met with representatives from some of the largest technology companies in a conference on Wednesday, March 11, to coordinate a response to the coronavirus outbreak. According to a press release from the White House, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Twitter participated.

US chief technology officer Michael Kratsios led the meeting and called on companies to leverage their technology resources to help obtain medical information from a new coronavirus database. Kratsios gave a preview of this new database, which, according to the White House, will be released in the coming days.

“While the White House’s top priority is ensuring the safety and health of Americans in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak. High-tech companies and online platforms will play a critical role in this comprehensive effort. The board Today’s outlined a path and we intend to continue this important conversation, “Kratsios said in the press release.

According to him Washington Post, the meeting lasted about two hours and included a discussion of how to stop the spread of conspiracy theories about the coronavirus on social networks such as Facebook and Twitter.

A Google representative confirmed the company’s involvement. Among the participants named by the White House, neither Amazon, Apple, Cisco, Facebook, IBM, Microsoft, TechNet, nor Twitter responded to a request for comment.

Tech companies responded to the coronavirus outbreak by canceling conferences, taking steps to combat false information on their platforms, and sending their employees to work from home.

The coronavirus detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan has infected more than 120,000 people and caused more than 4,300 deaths worldwide. On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially classified COVID-19 as a pandemic.



