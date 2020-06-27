Which is better between Zoom and Google Hangouts?

To stop the spread of the novel coronavirusMany governments around the world have imposed confinement orders for the population. That means that many people now work from home and personal visits have had to become video calls through all kinds of applications and platforms.

Although there are many options available, whether you’re looking for an option to do virtual happy hour or to hold a business meeting, two popular options are Zoom and Google Hangouts. Here we compare the two video communication services – especially after recent concerns about Zoom privacy concerns.

Google Hangouts is the application of the technological giant to make free calls, either voice or video, as well as text messaging. You need to have a Google account to make a call, but you can use it without having one. You can invite up to 150 people to a Google Hangouts chat, although only 25 can join simultaneously in a video conference. In response to the coronavirus outbreak, Google also offers many features that are usually dedicated to its business service, Google Hangouts Meet, to help people, businesses, and schools stay connected. Now you can hold meetings of up to 250 participants for free in one call and stream live video for up to 100,000 people within a domain, and you can also record meetings and save them to Google Drive. You can take advantage of these tools for free until September 30. With Google's speech-to-text feature, Hangouts Meet has the option to caption in real time at meetings or video chats — a great option for people with hearing problems or those who need to keep the volume down. You can use Google Hangouts through its application for iOS or Android, via the Web through your browser, the Chrome extension or in your Gmail account. To start a call, you must open hangouts.google.com or in the Gmail sidebar. Select a person from the Hangouts list or search for their name or email address and click on it. Click Video call. In the app, open it and tap the + button. Then enter the contact's name or email and tap the camera icon to start a video call.