Which is better between Zoom and Facebook Messenger Rooms?

Confinement and quarantine resulting from coronavirus crisis they still have many people working, studying and socializing from home. Video calling apps have never been so popular as Zoom saw 300 million participants in daily meetings, and services like Microsoft Teams, Skype, FaceTime, Google Meet, and Google Hangouts continue to roll out new features and free tiers to keep people going. people connected.

Facebook’s new video chat feature, Messenger Rooms was launched last week, offering a new way for people to create a video chat room through Facebook or the Messenger app. (We tell you here how to use Messenger Rooms now).

But how does Messenger Rooms compare to Zoom? Read on to find out which one is best for you and why.

Facebook With Messenger Rooms, Facebook users can create a video chat room through Facebook or the Messenger app and invite up to 50 people to join a video call, even if they don’t have a Facebook account. The service is free and there is no time limit for calls. You can use the feature from the Messenger app on your phone or desktop or on certain browsers (including Google Chrome). Create a room by opening the Messenger app, tapping the People tab at the bottom right of the screen, and tapping Create a room. Then select the people you want to invite to your vice chat room. While Zoom was originally aimed at business customers and was later adopted by consumers during the pandemic, Messenger Rooms is firmly aimed at consumers and intended to connect you with friends and family. But you can still share a screen or schedule a meeting in advance and see everyone in a grid view. You can also leave a room open for a certain group of people, or your entire list of friends, so that anyone can enter at any time. READ Andreessen Horowitz Looks to Double Down on Crypto With New $450M Fund Although Facebook is no stranger to privacy and security concerns, Messenger Rooms privacy protections include the ability to control who sees your room and you can lock or unlock it. If it’s unlocked, anyone with the link can join and share the room with others. But the creator of the room must be present to initiate the call. They can control who can join and they can also remove participants at any time. People can report a room for violating Facebook rules, although those reports will not include any video or audio of the call. Facebook doesn’t listen to your calls at all, the company says. Facebook plans to add ways to create Rooms from Instagram Direct, WhatsApp, and the Portal’s smart screen as well. Features will include 14 camera filters and changeable backgrounds, the company says.



Sarah Tew/CNET The Zoom video calling app works for Android devices, iOS, PC and Mac computers. It offers a free basic plan that allows you to host a meeting with up to 100 participants, or options for small and medium-sized teams, as well as large companies, that they can host up to 1,000 users in a single call. While it was originally aimed at business users, many consumers began using the platform during the pandemic to keep in touch with friends and family as well. READ The Oscars of surfing already have their nominations for the best falls Zoom offers high definition video and audio, collaboration tools such as simultaneous screen sharing and joint annotation, and the ability to record meetings and generate transcripts. Outlook, Gmail, and iCal support in-app meeting scheduling and starting. Read more: How to change the wallpaper in Zoom If your microphone and camera are turned off, Zoom has the option to communicate via chat (the interface looks a bit like Slack). This feature can also be useful if it is a large meeting where everyone participates and there is an opportunity for questions and answers. Signing up is free with Zoom – you can manually create an account with an email or log in with Google or Facebook. Zoom’s meteoric rise during the pandemic led to the discovery of a number of privacy and security issues, including so-called Zoombombing (where uninvited attendees enter and disrupt meetings). However, you can take certain steps to protect your meetings, such as using one ID per meeting and enabling the “Waiting Room” feature so you can see who is trying to join a meeting before allowing access.

