When would a second payment of $ 1,200 be sent?

The IRS may send a second check at eligible people At the end of the year. If a new bill is passed, the physical check, direct deposit or prepaid card could arrive faster than the first round of payments. But how fast will you get it? This depends on the decisions to be made in the next few days.

Both Democrats and Republicans have publicly stated that they want to reach an agreement, but have done nothing to compromise their positions on the size and scope of the package, as trillions of dollars separate the two parties.

“It is vitally important that we find some solutions,” White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Friday, August 28. Meanwhile, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said in a statement: “We hope that Republicans will come to the table and accept our lowest offer to save the lives and livelihoods of the American people.”

Regardless of how the legislation occurs, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the IRS could start sending checks a week after negotiators reach an agreement. We have calculated some possible dates when the first checks could arrive, as well as details on who would be the first to receive the new payment.

Editor’s note: This article is frequently updated with new information and is intended to provide an overview of the situation. If you are waiting for your money, you can track your check Through the IRS website, we tell you what could be some of the reasons why you haven’t received your check yet, and you should also know that USPS offers a free service to know when is your check coming.

The IRS may send the second check on these dates

Hopes that negotiations will resume are moved to September, when Congress returns to work after ending its August recess, while the Senate will resume its sessions until after Labor Day, which is September 7.

These are some of the possible dates a second check could be sent. For reference we also include the timeline of the expired one CARES law, which serves as a point of reference. Read on to find out when you could receive your second check.

Sending second check Senate approved Chamber approved It was signed into law The first checks were sent CARES Act March 25th March 26th March 27th April 15 If the Senate approves it If the House approves it If the president signs it Sending of the first checks Proposed law September 8th September 9 September, 10th Week of September 21 September, 10th 11 of September September 14 Week of September 28 September 14 September 15 16 of September Week of September 28

These people would be the first to receive the check

The IRS may use the same tools it used to send your first check, such as the tool Get My Payment for check tracking and the registration tool for direct deposit.

First group: The IRS sent the first batch of checks to people who filed their 2018 or 2019 tax returns, and provided the IRS with their direct deposit information, the House Financial Services Committee said. Following that model, the next stimulus payment could go first to people who are already registered for direct deposit, either as part of their 2019 tax return or earlier.

Second group: The next group would be Social Security beneficiaries, who have your information to make direct deposits in the files of federal agencies. (According to the IRS, about 80 million people obtained their checks by direct deposit in the first week.)

Third group: Physical checks began to be sent a week after direct deposits to people who were not registered to receive direct deposit.

Fourth group: The first prepaid debit cards were sent in mid-May to approximately 4 million people.

Fifth group: Anyone who received their first check after June or who is still waiting to receive their payment. The IRS told CNET that direct payments will continue to be sent until the end of 2020. This is what could delay the delivery of payments and this is what to do if you think your payment is lost or stolen.

Reasons the second payment might be late

We won’t know for sure until a new law is passed and the IRS forms a plan to send the checks, but here are a few points to consider.

Changes for dependents: This will depend on the details set out in the next law. For example, the CARES Act approved the remittance of US $ 500 for dependents 16 and under, while the proposed HEALS law – supported by the Republicans – would also offer US $ 500 for dependents regardless of age. However, the HEROES proposal – supported by Democrats – suggests a $ 1,200 remittance for up to three dependents. If a change is made from what was previously established by the CARES Act, the IRS would have to adjust its accounting system, which could delay some payments.

Bank statement: For the mailing of the first checks, people who did not sign up for direct deposit had to wait longer to receive their payment in the mail. By June, 120 million people received the economic stimulus payment through direct deposit, 35 million through a check in the mail, and 4 million through a prepaid debit card. The IRS hasn’t provided an update on how many people received a stimulus check before August 1.

Banking status has affected the speed of payments since the CARES Act was passed, especially impacting people from ethnic minorities, according to an analysis (PDF) by the Urban Institute. White people whose income was above the poverty line were more likely to receive their first check at the end of the year, which would later reach black, Hispanic or people who are below the poverty line, depending on the analysis.

People who didn’t earn enough to file their federal tax return in 2018 or 2019 also didn’t get their check, unless they submitted a form to the IRS, according to a report from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. This group includes low-income families with children and a much larger number of people of color and black.

Deadline to receive a second check

Although nothing is official –– and will not be until a second economic package is announced–– we can draw up a potential plan based on past experience.

The IRS will have sent about 200 million checks by the time the first round of stimulus ends. (The total US population is nearly 330 million people, according to the Census Bureau.)

Most of these checks were sent in early June, although the IRS said it will continue to send the first round of checks until the end of the year. If fewer people qualify for the second check shipment, the process may be faster.

