When is the time change in Mexico

Summer time arrives in Mexico this April 5 at 2 a.m. local time. What does this mean? That you should advance your clock one hour. Daylight Savings Time will end on October 25.

This change applies to all territories in the country with the exception of Quintana Roo, Sonora and the states located on the border with the United States, where daylight saving time began on March 8 and will end on November 1.

The time change was implemented in Mexico in 1996 to reduce electricity consumption, according to the National Metrology Center of Mexico, the same reason why the time change in United States.

If you don’t know how to prepare for this time change, we give you a couple of tech tips that can make the transition much easier.

Forward all clocks one hour

Everything that is connected to the Internet will change automatically, so don’t worry about your gadgets, but by traditional watches. So on Saturday, April 4, at night, manually advance your clocks one hour before sleeping and when you wake up, check both gadgets like your other watches, it never hurts a second round of review.

Program the lights at home

The arrival of summer time means that when you return home, there is still natural light. So remember to program your smart lights to turn on later.

Adjust your smart home routine

If you have a routine scheduled in Alexa or Google Home, consider making adjustments, as with daylight saving time, the days are longer.

Change your ceiling fan

Did you know that your fan can rotate in both directions? So it is and in fact there is a very good reason. Changing the direction has an impact on the room temperature, so now that the temperature is starting to rise turn the switch on the fan motor. This will cause the hot air to rise, pushing the cold air down.