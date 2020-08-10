When is Amazon Prime Day 2020

The biggest festival of deals in come back this year after set a record again in 2019. But it returns amid the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Amazon confirmed in late July that the festival of offers would be delayed. In the United States, Amazon Prime Day would be delayed to sometime this year, without specifying when. On July 30, Amazon’s chief financial officer said in a call with investors that Prime Day will take place in the fourth quarter. Previous reports have suggested that it could be between September and October.

The digital commerce giant, however, did give an exact Prime Day date for India: August 6-7. While in Mexico, Prime Day will be held towards the end of this year, although there is no official date yet.

“This year we will celebrate Prime Day later than usual, while ensuring the safety of our employees and supporting our customers and sales partners. We are excited that Prime members in India will have discounts from August 6-7 and that members around the world will experience Prime Day later this year. We hope to share more details soon, “Amazon says in a statement.

Reports that Amazon Prime Day would be delayed have circulated for months. According to a Reuters report, Amazon would delay Prime Day until “at least August,” citing notes from internal company meetings. On the other hand, a report from The Wall Street Journal in May he stated that Prime Day would be delayed to September. And in early July Business Insider reported that the festival of offers would be postponed until October due to the increase in COVID-19 cases.

What can we expect on Prime Day 2020? Well, typically the biggest deals are on Amazon-branded products, like Fire tablets, Echo speakers, Kindle readers, and gift boxes. streaming Fire TV. Also, as this year is when Prime Day celebrates its fifth anniversary, Amazon may have some surprises for us. Last year, to celebrate Prime Day, Amazon offered a Taylor Swift concert that the members of Prime, who could see it in streaming.

Yes, Prime Day is still months away, but as always, our advice is to prepare. So, in the meantime, looking at the story, you can prepare by reading our tips to take advantage of Prime Day, to know how to identify a good Prime Day deal and how to find hidden Amazon deals.

Stay tuned for this article and CNET en Español because we will update with new information on a regular basis.

This is how Amazon Echo Buds headphones are [fotos] To see photos