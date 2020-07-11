WhatsApp try QR codes to add contacts

Angela Lang / CNET



Soon you will be able to add contacts on WhatsApp just by using your cell phone camera.

The Facebook-owned messaging application is already testing a feature for adding contacts using the QR codes in the Android beta, according to the specialized portal, WABetaInfo. According to images provided by the site, in the WhatsApp settings a new icon with a QR code appears next to the username. If you click on it you will see your QR code that will help you to add others to the service.

The code must be read with the phone’s camera and can be shared in other applications so that other people can scan it and add you to WhatsApp. You can also invalidate the code by pressing “Reset QR Code”. At that time the code will no longer be valid, but you will not lose the contacts that have been added previously.

At the moment this function is only found in WhatsApp Beta in its iOS version 2.20.60.27, but according to WaBetaInfo, it will arrive in the Android beta soon and users of the stable version of WhatsApp will be able to find it implemented in the coming weeks.

This way of adding contacts using codes is the same one that has been using Snapchat for a long time. It is a faster and less intrusive method since you do not have to provide your phone number to third parties.

Facebook Portal (2019) brings WhatsApp, drops in price and offers a version for TVs [fotos] To see photos