WhatsApp may soon be used on more than one device at the same time

Angela Lang / CNET



WhatsApp is the most used application in the world, but it still has shortcomings.

One of them is the possibility of using the messaging app on several devices simultaneously, a function that its rival, Telegram, has had since its inception. However, it seems that this could change very soon, as according to the trusted site WABetaInfo, the application is already testing the multi-device function in the beta version of the Android app.

As can be seen in the screenshots provided by the source medium, from a section within the service settings, users can manage permissions and add new devices such as tablets and computers with MacOS and Windows operating systems.

Currently, WhatsApp only allows using the same phone number on one device and synchronizing the account in its Web version for computers, but it cannot be used on more than one phone nor does it officially run on tablets. In addition, to use the desktop version it is necessary to have the cell phone next to the computer at all times and it cannot be used independently.

At the moment this function is only found in WhatsApp Beta in its Android version 2.20.196.8, but according to WaBetaInfo, it will arrive in the iOS beta soon. It is still unknown when the stable version of the app will arrive, but until then you can try to have two WhatsApp numbers on the same cell phone.

